The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is ongoing in Ivory Coast, the host nation.

This game is the eighth encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Notably, three of these previous meetings occurred in the tournament’s finals during 1984, 1988, and 2000 – with Cameroon emerging victorious in each instance.

It is another tackle on Osihmen. Nigeria’s free-kick was easily taken by the Cameroonian goalkeeper.