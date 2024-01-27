AFCON 2023: Nigeria vs Cameroon – Osimhen Assisted Lookman for First Goal, Second Goal (2–0)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is ongoing in Ivory Coast, the host nation.
This game is the eighth encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Notably, three of these previous meetings occurred in the tournament’s finals during 1984, 1988, and 2000 – with Cameroon emerging victorious in each instance.
It is another tackle on Osihmen. Nigeria’s free-kick was easily taken by the Cameroonian goalkeeper.
Nigeria has entered the quarter-final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 with their two nil victory against their neighbours Cameroon.
Di match wey hold for Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan see two teams wey dey desperate to prove a point.
Na Atlanta forward Ademola Lookman score di two goals for di Super Eagles - wit one goal in each half.
Lookman goals come from an impressive team effort of di Nigerian squad and di super performance of dia talisman Victor Osimhen wey put pressure on di Cameroonian denfence.
It was Oumar Gonzalez, the Indomitable Lions gave the work to mark Osimhen - and this work, the Al-Raed defender did well.
Additional ten minutes: Nigeria leading with a 2-0 win
90+10′ Nigeria still keeping possession in Cameroon’s half.
Nigeria are fully on top now and Cameroon is seriously under pressure.
The ten-minute added time is almost over.
Nigeria gave it their all as the Super Eagles did incredibly well followed by assists from key players such as Osimehn and Bassey.
Bassey crossed from the left and Lookman met its first time at the near post to slide home.
Nigeria will now face Angola in the quarter finals.
90 minutes: Nigeria scores Lookman scores the second goal for Nigeria: Nigeria 2 - 0 Cameroon
Lookman just scored the second goal for Nigeria and has sealed the winning for Nigeria assisted BY Calvin Bassey.
FULL TIME: It’s all over! Nigeria 2 Cameroon 0
87 minutes: Iwobi misses a goal for Nigeria
Iwobi missed a chance to score a goal for Nigeria.
74 minutes: Nigeria 1-0 Cameroon (Cooling break and Injury)
Two minutes ago, 78 minutes: Nwabali is injured claiming the ball after a collision.
It's taken some time to tend to his shoulder.
The referee now signals the cooling break.
Nigeria takes 1 goal advantage as the whistle blows
The whistle blows for half-time and Nigeria has taken their one-goal advantage into the break.
Nigeria 1-0 Cameroon: Osimhen assists Lookman to score the opening goal
Lookman takes charge of the free-kick but his effort flies high over Ondoa’s goal.
The Second half is underway and immediately puts the Cameroonian defense under pressure but ends up in a throw-in for Cameroon.
Onyeka is through on goal but is fouled by Wooh just outside Cameroon’s box. It’s a free-kick to Nigeria from a dangerous position and the first yellow card of the night for Wooh.
Aina’s cross into box is too long for Lookman and Cameroon gets a goal-kick.
Osimhen is fouled again by Ngamaleu and wins a free-kick for Nigeria which Ondoa collects.
The second half is underway and immediately puts the Cameroonian defense under pressure but ends up in a throw-in for Cameroon.