Nigerians are still excited over the Super Eagles win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations competition

Singer Peter Okoye of PSquare has acknowledged the efforts of his countrymen, especially Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

Lookman scored the two goals that gave Nigeria the win, and netizens are not getting over the win so easily

Popular singer Peter Okoye of the music group P Square, aka Mr P, has acknowledged the efforts of the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday night, January 27.

Peter Okoye hails the Super Eagles, picks Lookman as man of the match. Image credit: @peterpsquare, @soarsupereagles/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to the artiste, he is proud of the team but Lookman is the man of the match and added that Osimhen is an alternator in the squad.

Several people supported his opinion on the game. They also appreciated the improvement in the manner the Super Eagles played, and encouraged the players to keep it up for their forthcoming game against Angola.

Peter wrote on X:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Proud of Super Eagles of Nigeria. Lookman is really the Man. #SuperEagles #AFCON. For real @victorosimhen9 is an alternator! #AFCON2023 #SuperEagles."

See Peter Okoye's tweet below:

Netizens react to Peter Okoye's post

Several netizens have reacted to the tweet of the singer. See some of them below:

@Dr_giwa94:

"Osimhen showed leadership."

@KenNwabuisi:

"Lookman did well but Osimhen also did play very well and also the whole team played team football am happy watching today's game."

@ozidyben:

"When it comes to football we select our our best, when it reach election it’s otherwise Congratulations Super Eagles."

@Naijabu:

"We have won today, it's more or less in the past. Let look forward towards our next match.. like it or not, the next match has been more important than today. Congratulations team Nigeria. Let advance towards obtaining the trophy."

@okeugosamuel2:

"For me, everyone in that team deserves a flower. I was speechless today by the performance. Indeed we have something to end January with, all thanks to football."

@LekanOAJ:

"Great team, excellent player, intelligent coach. Go Super Eagles."

@IfunanyaJasmine:

"No gree for any body...Super Eagles took it personal."

@Maxipentagon:

"The super eagles gave it to Cameroon hot hot."

@Anuri_eleks

"The Super Eagles really raised their game."

@MasterSamo2:

"AFCON is coming home this year. We no gree for dem again for this year own."

@DKingz25:

"Now they are getting our attention. Nice one Super Eagles."

Jimmy Odukoya taunts Cameroonians over Nigeria's win

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor and senior pastor of the Fountain Of Life Church Jimmy Odukoya had basked in the euphoria of Nigeria's win in the ongoing AFCON games.

Before the match against Cameroon, he made a video praying that Nigeria would win the game, adding that anyone against his wish should not bother to comment on his post.

After the Super Eagles won the game, the cleric rejoiced and made another video consoling the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, while taunting them with the scores.

Source: Legit.ng