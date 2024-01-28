President Bola Ahmed Tinubu watched the Nigeria versus Cameroon round of 16 match at the ongoing AFCON

The Nigerian leader who is presently in France for a private visit, watched the knockout game alongside his son, Seyi, and loyalists

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 to advance into the quarter-finals of the ongoing AFCON 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering sports and football

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - President Bola Tinubu watched as Nigeria advanced to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a two-nil win over Cameroon on Saturday night, January 27.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scored both goals for the Super Eagles as they breezed past rivals Cameroon to reach the AFCON quarter-finals.

Super Eagles beat Cameroon on Saturday, January 27, to set up a quarter-final clash with Angola. Photo credits: @dipoaina1, NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Nigeria will play Angola in Abidjan next weekend after they (Angola) beat Namibia 3-0.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video showing a happy Tinubu after the final whistle has surfaced online.

The president, who is in France for a private visit, was videoed seated on a sofa with his aides like Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), shaking hands with him.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, President Tinubu received a Nigeria football token ahead of the Super Eagles' round of 16 clash.

The information was shared by the presidential aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

What to read about Super Eagles, AFCON:

AFCON 2023: Why Nigerians aren't refereeing - CAF

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) explained the exclusion of Nigerian referees from officiating at the AFCON and other continental football tournaments.

Noumandiez Doue, the head of refereeing at CAF, addressed the issue during a referee’s training session in Abidjan.

Doue acknowledged the competence of Nigerian referees but emphasised that they must enhance their performance to meet the required standards.

Source: Legit.ng