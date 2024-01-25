Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering sports and football

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Super Eagles' quest to win her fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title is alive.

The team is in the AFCON round of 16 and will slug it out with Cameroon on Saturday, January 27.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are still one of the teams in contention for the 2023 AFCON title. Photo credits: Christian Liewig, Peter Robinson, Jean Catuffe

As Nigeria and citizens back home 'keep the faith', some legends of the game have paid a visit to the camp of the Super Eagles to show them support. Legit.ng writes on the star visitors:

1) Jay-Jay Okocha

Former Nigeria captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, handed the Super Eagles a boost ahead of their 2023 AFCON clash against Ivory Coast.

Okocha paid the players a visit at the team’s base to give them a boost.

The former Nigeria captain visited the current Super Eagles players during their dinner on Wednesday night, January 17.

It was indeed a visit the players needed as most of them were happy to see the highly-respected retired playmaker join them in camp.

Okocha’s visit was also appreciated by Super Eagles boss, Jose Peseiro, thanking him for coming to show support for the players ahead of the all-important encounter.

Watch Super Eagles players hailing Okocha below:

2) Segun Odegbami

Legendary Nigerian winger, Segun Odegbami, visited the Eagles' camp.

During the visit, Odegbami, a former national team captain, expressed hope that the Super Eagles can rule Africa again.

The 71-year-old singled out Ola Aina as Nigeria’s stand-out performer against Cote d’Ivoire, saying the defender ‘must be studied’.

While addressing the team ahead of their fixture versus Guinea Bissau, Odegbami said:

“I believe that you are winning it. I have not done this before; I am doing it because I believe it and I want you to believe it too. Not just believe by mouth, it’s the (belief) from inside – to go there now and start to play like champions because you are good. And confidently, you can play it (football) and I can see it."

Odegbami added:

"Look, I believe it. I am here to encourage you, to wish you well. I am going to watch you (against Guinea-Bissau) it’s going to be a tough match because that is how it is in our tradition.

“I don’t expect an easy match – but confidently, calmly, take your time and do the things you know how to do best – under any circumstances, you will win.”

Watch Odegbami's speech below:

3) Emmanuel Adebayor

Togo legend, Emmanuel Adebayor, visited the Super Eagles at their Pullman Hotel base in Abidjan.

Adebayor spent time with Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and some of the players.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City striker then expressed his support for the team to win the coveted trophy in Cote d’Ivoire.

