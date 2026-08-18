The UAE Ministry of Higher Education held coordination meetings with 86 institutions to push forward its automatic qualification recognition initiative

Over 20,536 certificates have already been automatically recognised across 41 universities since the initiative launched

Electronic integration is currently underway with 18 additional universities as the Ministry works to bring more institutions on board

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is pushing to bring more universities into its automatic recognition scheme for academic and professional qualifications, holding back-to-back coordination meetings with dozens of institutions as part of the expansion drive.

As of mid-August, 41 universities are already part of the initiative, with 20,536 certificates recognised automatically since the programme began. Rather than filing separate applications, graduates at participating institutions have their qualifications processed and returned to them digitally, with no manual submission required.

UAE gives automatic recognition to 41 universities Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the automatic recognition system works

Under the scheme, partner institutions electronically transmit certificates, academic transcripts, and related data directly to the Ministry's systems. The Ministry then verifies the documents and completes recognition procedures before sending them back electronically to the institution and to the student's digital wallet. Graduates can access their recognised documents through university portals or the UAE's unified digital identity platform, which also provides tools for verifying qualification authenticity.

The Ministry convened two separate meetings as part of its expansion effort. The first brought together the 41 institutions already using the service to review progress. The second gathered 45 higher education institutions that are planning to join the initiative. Electronic integration is currently being finalised with 18 universities ahead of their formal enrolment.

Abdul Wahab Abdullah Al Jamhi, Director of the Higher Education Qualifications Recognition Services Department, said the initiative moves graduates away from paper-based, manual processes towards a fully digital and proactive service. He said the Ministry is continuing to work with institutions to complete their enrolment and monitor the performance of integrations already in place, with the aim of speeding up graduates' access to recognised qualifications and strengthening their readiness to enter the job market.

According to Gulf News, Al Jamhi praised the institutions that have already joined, describing their cooperation as central to building a credible national model for proactive digital government services. He called on remaining higher education institutions to join without delay.

Links to employment through Nafis

Beyond recognition, the initiative has had a direct impact on employment. More than 9,837 UAE nationals have been connected to job opportunities through the automatic creation of a Nafis file linked to their recognised qualifications, reducing the steps they need to take before accessing employment pathways.

The process of joining the programme involves receiving technical requirements and documentation from the Ministry, attending preparatory meetings, completing registration, and undergoing technical testing before going live. The integration method differs depending on whether an institution is federal, local, or private, to account for the different systems each category uses.

The meetings also covered data security, the technical requirements for integration, and the steps institutions must follow during testing and launch. The Ministry said it will continue monitoring service performance in coordination with partner institutions to reduce paperwork, cut processing times, and deliver a more efficient experience for students and graduates.

Source: Legit.ng