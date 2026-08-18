Pastor Andrew Emajere of COGA Ministries publicly questioned Tonto Dikeh's readiness to lead a prayer ministry in Abuja

The clergyman raised eyebrows after referencing the actress's past and asking how she qualified to become a General Overseer

Emajere also called for mandatory screening before anyone in Nigeria is permitted to open a church

A Nigerian pastor has sparked fresh debate online after publicly challenging actress and activist Tonto Dikeh's right to establish and lead a prayer ministry.

Pastor Andrew Emajere of COGA Ministries made the remarks while addressing his congregation, directing sharp criticism at Dikeh's emergence as a ministry leader in Abuja.

Pastor blows hot as he criticises Tonto Dikeh's new ministry. Credit: Andrew Emajare/tontolet

Source: Instagram

He questioned what spiritual background or preparation she brought to the role.

"What does Tonto Dikeh know in the spiritual world that convinced her to open a prayer ministry? She built a church worth of 300 million, how did we arrive here?" he said.

Emajere Calls for Church Screening Process

Beyond Dikeh specifically, Emajere used the moment to advocate for stricter oversight of who is permitted to establish a church in Nigeria. He called for the introduction of a formal screening process before approving new ministries.

"If I be president, before you can open a church you must pass through screening. Christianity has now turned into something else," he stated.

He also drew a comparison with Islam, suggesting that Christianity in Nigeria is treated with less seriousness than other religions, citing the absence of female Imams as an example of how other faiths maintain stricter standards.

The pastor further questioned the timeline of Dikeh's apparent conversion, referencing a public moment at Pastor Jerry Eze's church.

Mixed reactions trail pastor criticism of Tonto Dikeh's new prayer ministry. Credit: tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

He also made a remark about women and domestic responsibilities that drew significant attention online.

The viral video of a pastor reacting to Tonto Dikeh's prayer ministry is below:

This report contains opinions attributed to Pastor Andrew Emajere. The views expressed are his and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng