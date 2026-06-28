Tobi Amusan dominated both the heats and final to claim victory in Paris

The Nigerian sprint hurdles star matched her fastest time of the season with another outstanding run

Her latest triumph significantly boosts her Diamond League Final qualification hopes

Nigeria's sprint hurdles queen Tobi Amusan delivered another statement performance on the international stage on Sunday after storming to victory in the women's 100m hurdles at the Paris Diamond League, equalling her season's best time of 12.28 seconds.

The world record holder arrived in Paris showing encouraging signs of returning to her very best, and she lived up to expectations by finishing first in both the preliminary round and the final to cap another memorable outing.

USA's Grace Stark and Nigeria's Tobi Amusan in action during the women's 100mH final of the 2026 Paris Diamond League. Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Source: Getty Images

Her latest success comes at a crucial stage of the athletics season as she continues to build momentum ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she will be aiming to defend her title.

Amusan dominates from start to finish

According to Flo Track, the Nigerian star began her evening in impressive fashion by comfortably winning her qualifying heat in 12.39 seconds despite easing through the race.

Running with confidence and control, Amusan crossed the finish line ahead of Dutch hurdler Nadine Visser, who recorded a season's best of 12.44 seconds, while Jamaica's Demisha Roswell secured the final automatic qualification spot after clocking 12.46 seconds.

Her commanding display in the heats immediately established the Nigerian as one of the favourites for the title, and she carried that confidence into the final.

Competing from lane four under favourable conditions, Amusan reacted sharply to the starter's gun with a reaction time of 0.135 seconds before producing one of her cleanest races of the season.

The African champion maintained excellent rhythm between the hurdles and powered away from the field to cross the finish line first in 12.28 seconds, matching her fastest performance of the year.

American Grace Stark finished second in 12.38 seconds, while compatriot Alaysha Johnson settled for third after clocking 12.39 seconds.

Visser improved on her qualifying performance but had to settle for fourth place despite posting another season's best of 12.41 seconds.

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Nigerian star gathering momentum

Amusan's victory is the latest indication that the former world champion is rediscovering the consistency that established her among the greatest sprint hurdlers in history.

Following a challenging spell over the previous two seasons, the Nigerian has steadily rebuilt her confidence with every outing, producing faster times and cleaner technical performances as the campaign progresses.

Silver medallist Tobi Amusan poses with her medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photo by PHILIP FONG

Source: Getty Images

Her latest race once again highlighted the explosive start, smooth hurdling technique and strong finishing speed that helped her become the women's 100m hurdles world record holder.

The Paris triumph also confirmed that Amusan is peaking at the right moment with major championships fast approaching.

Having already demonstrated steady improvement throughout the Diamond League campaign, the Nigerian now appears well-positioned to challenge for more titles in the coming weeks.

Diamond League standings receive major boost

Beyond the victory itself, Amusan's performance has significantly strengthened her hopes of qualifying for the Diamond League Final.

Her success in Paris earned the maximum 13 qualification points, moving her above Devynne Charlton in third place after four qualifying meetings.

The development puts the Nigerian in a commanding position in her fourth Diamond League Finals title chase as athletes continue battling for places at the season-ending finale.

With the World Athletics Ultimate Championships also on the horizon, her latest victory sends another strong signal to her rivals that she is once again operating near her best.

For Team Nigeria, Amusan's resurgence could hardly have come at a better time.

As one of the country's most decorated athletes, her return to winning ways has boosted expectations that she could deliver another memorable championship performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later in July, per Making of Champions.

Amusan shines in Rabat

Legit.ng previously reported that Amusan announced her return to top form with an outstanding performance at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco.

The Nigerian sprint hurdles star clocked 12.28 seconds to win the women's 100m hurdles and set a new meeting record, matching her season's best while surpassing the previous mark she established at the event last year.

Source: Legit.ng