Thomas Tuchel calls on parents to allow children to watch England's late-night World Cup tie

England brace for a daunting trip to the high-altitude Azteca Stadium to face Mexico

Harry Kane and Julián Quiñones headline a mouthwatering last-16 showdown between two unbeaten teams

England manager Thomas Tuchel has appealed to parents across the country to allow their children to stay up late and watch the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup round-of-16 encounter against Mexico, describing the occasion as one that comes around only once every four years.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss made the emotional plea after England secured passage into the knockout stages, with his attention already shifting to a daunting meeting against one of the tournament's in-form teams.

Thomas Tuchel attends the post-match press conference at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

England's clash with co-hosts Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 1 am in the UK on Monday, meaning many young supporters would ordinarily be asleep before the first whistle.

However, Tuchel believes the magnitude of the fixture outweighs the usual school-night routine and wants the next generation of England fans to be part of the occasion.

According to Sky Sports, the German tactician said his players would benefit from knowing they have the backing of supporters of all ages as they attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

"Write an excuse for school and let them watch football," Tuchel said.

"They have so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch, there will be a big, big match in four days and we need the support of everyone and especially of the children."

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England prepare for difficult Mexico test

While Tuchel's comments were delivered with a touch of humour, there is no doubt that England face one of their toughest assignments of the competition when they travel to Mexico City.

Awaiting them is a confident Mexican side that will enjoy home support inside the iconic Estadio Azteca, one of world football's most historic venues and one renowned for producing unforgettable World Cup moments.

Thomas Tuchel giving instructions to England players during a hydration break. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the atmosphere, England must also contend with the physical challenge presented by the stadium's location. Sitting more than 2,000 metres above sea level, the famous ground offers conditions that visiting teams often struggle to cope with, especially without adequate time to acclimatise.

Tuchel admitted that the altitude could become one of England's biggest obstacles, insisting there is simply not enough time for his players to fully adapt before the match.

"It is maybe one of the most beautiful and exciting fixtures that you can have against Mexico in the Azteca and there will be a lot of obstacles waiting for us," Tuchel said.

"Not to mention the altitude will be of course a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it and in four days it's just impossible.

"More obstacles may come, but we are ready for that. Maybe we have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that. When the going gets tough, we will find the answers."

Mexico enter tie with formidable record

Mexico head into the knockout fixture in outstanding form after eliminating Ecuador with a convincing 2-0 victory in the previous round.

Per BBC, goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez sealed their progress, while extending the team's unbeaten run across all competitions to 12 matches.

Their defensive organisation has been equally impressive throughout the World Cup, with the co-hosts yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Mexico have also found the net in each of their four matches, highlighting the balance that has made them one of the competition's strongest performers.

Quiñones has emerged as one of the standout attackers in the tournament, scoring three World Cup goals, with two of those strikes opening the scoring for Mexico.

The hosts have also won each of their last six matches in all competitions, scoring 14 goals while conceding just once during that period.

Kane breaks Pele's long-standing World Cup record

Legit.ng previously reported that Harry Kane surpassed a World Cup milestone previously held by Brazilian legend Pele during England's victory over DR Congo in the Round of 32.

The England captain moved beyond Pele's tally of 12 World Cup goals, a record the Brazilian icon established across four tournaments between 1958 and 1970, although Pele remains the only footballer to have lifted the FIFA World Cup three times.

Source: Legit.ng