Nigeria has named para powerlifting icon Folashade Oluwafemiayo as captain for the 2026 Commonwealth Games

The National Sports Commission says the appointment reflects her leadership, professionalism and achievements

Team Nigeria will compete in Glasgow with a blend of experienced champions and emerging talents

Nigeria's most decorated para powerlifter, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, has been appointed captain of Team Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) announced the decision on Sunday, describing the appointment as a carefully considered move aimed at placing one of the country's most accomplished athletes in a leadership position.

Paralympic Champion Folashade Oluwafemiayo Named Nigeria Captain for 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo by NSC

Source: Getty Images

According to the Commission, Oluwafemiayo's outstanding achievements, professionalism and consistency over the years made her the standout choice to lead the Nigerian contingent at the multi-sport event scheduled to hold from July 23 to August 2.

NSC explains captaincy decision

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said the selection process was driven by merit and the need to appoint an athlete capable of inspiring the entire delegation.

"We are intentional about the selection of our team captain. Folashade Oluwafemiayo is the ideal choice, having consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, resilience and excellence throughout her distinguished career," Olopade said.

"She is a multiple gold medallist, a former world champion and one of Nigeria's most decorated para-athletes. Her leadership qualities and winning mentality make her an inspiration to every member of Team Nigeria."

The NSC believes the appointment reflects its commitment to rewarding excellence while recognising athletes who have consistently represented the country with distinction on the international stage.

One of Nigeria's greatest champions

Oluwafemiayo has built an extraordinary career in para powerlifting, winning medals across the Paralympic Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games while establishing herself among the sport's greatest competitors.

The Nigerian star is a four-time world champion and a two-time Paralympic gold medallist, achievements that have cemented her place among the country's finest athletes.

Her dominance has extended beyond winning medals, with the powerlifting star also setting world records during her illustrious career.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo with her gold medal won at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo by NSC

Source: UGC

According to World Para Powerlifting, one of her most memorable performances came at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, where she won the gold medal and lifted a world-record 152.5kg.

She maintained that impressive form at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, capturing another gold medal in the women's heavyweight category.

Recognition for Nigeria's para-athletes

The Commission also noted that Oluwafemiayo's appointment recognises the immense contribution of Nigeria's para-athletes to the country's sporting success.

Over the years, Nigerian para-athletes have consistently delivered podium finishes at the Paralympic Games, African Games and World Championships, accounting for a significant share of the nation's international medals.

Their performances have helped establish Nigeria as one of Africa's strongest para-sport nations while inspiring a new generation of athletes across different disciplines.

The NSC believes Oluwafemiayo's leadership will further motivate Team Nigeria as it prepares for another major international competition.

Team Nigeria targets success in Glasgow

Nigeria will head to Glasgow with a squad combining experienced champions and promising young athletes across several sporting disciplines as they aim to compete across multiple fronts.

The Commission expressed confidence that the delegation possesses the quality required to compete for medals while representing the country with pride.

According to the NSC, Team Nigeria remains committed to excellence, discipline, sportsmanship and delivering podium finishes that will make Nigerians proud at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

With one of the nation's most accomplished athletes now leading the contingent, expectations will be high as Nigeria aims for another successful outing on the Commonwealth stage.

Amusan wins Paris Diamond League

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tobi Amusan won the 100m hurdles discipline of the 2026 Paris Diamond League after clocking a season's best of 12.28 seconds.

The win ensured the world record holder, named in Nigeria's Commonwealth team by the AFN, will be in pole position to defend the title she won in Birmingham come July in Glasgow as the sporting season dwindles.

Source: Legit.ng