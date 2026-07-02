President Tinubu has unveiled a federal programme targeting 5,000 youths for electricity metering and technical training

The Power Force initiative has been placed under the Presidential Metering Initiative to address Nigeria’s metering gap

The application portal is scheduled to open as agencies prepare nationwide rollout plans

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a new federal government programme that will train 5,000 young Nigerians as electricity meter installers and technicians to help tackle the country's metering shortage and create jobs.

Tinubu unveils 5,000 youth jobs in electricity scheme to boost metering in Nigeria. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The president announced this on Thursday, July 2, in a post shared via his official X account, @officialABAT.

Tinubu said the initiative, known as The Power Force, will be implemented under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), a programme established to reduce Nigeria's metering gap, end estimated billing, protect electricity consumers and strengthen the country's electricity market.

"Jobs for our young people remain central to our Renewed Hope Agenda," he said.

He added that the programme would equip participants with practical technical skills and connect them with employment opportunities in the power sector.

"This programme is about jobs, skills, and dignity," Tinubu added.

Who can apply?

According to the president, the programme is open to Nigerians who have completed their secondary school education.

He also announced that a dedicated quota has been reserved for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Tinubu also disclosed that he has directed the Presidential Metering Initiative to work with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), and other relevant stakeholders to begin the programme within the next 30 days.

When will the application portal open?

Interested applicants will be able to apply through the Presidential Metering Initiative portal, which opens on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Tinubu encouraged eligible young Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity.

"Join The Power Force. Learn a skill. Earn with dignity. Help us end estimated billing and be part of the work to light up Nigeria," he stated.

Why government is introducing the programme

The president said increasing the number of electricity meters across the country would allow households and businesses to pay only for the electricity they consume instead of being charged through estimated billing.

He said transparent revenue collection would also enable electricity distribution companies to reduce losses, maintain infrastructure, expand customer connections, and invest more in improving electricity supply.

According to Tinubu, these steps will help build a power sector that is fairer to consumers, more attractive to investors and better positioned to deliver reliable electricity to Nigerians.

As he put it:

"Metering is also central to making power more available to Nigerians. When homes and businesses are properly metered, Nigerians can pay for what they actually use.

"When electricity distribution companies collect revenues more transparently and fairly, they are better able to reduce losses, maintain infrastructure, expand connections, and invest in better service.

"This is how we build a power sector that is fairer to consumers, stronger for investors, and better able to deliver reliable electricity to the Nigerian people."

Source: Legit.ng