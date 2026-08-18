Veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan is battling stage 4 cancer, with his daughter breaking the news in an emotional appeal video on Monday

Doctors have told the family that chemotherapy is no longer a viable treatment option for the ailing actor

His daughter is urging the public to share leads on hospitals or traditional treatment centres that could help save his life

Veteran Yoruba movie actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, his family has confirmed.

The news came through an emotional video appeal shared by the actor's daughter, Kira, on Monday, August 17.

In it, she opened up about the severity of the actor's condition and called on Nigerians for urgent help.

Taiwo Ogogo Hassan is battling stage 4 cancer, with his daughter breaking the news in an emotional appeal video on Monday. Photos: Taiwo Hassan Ogogo/Kira.

Source: Instagram

Chemotherapy No Longer an Option

According to his daughter, medical professionals have determined that chemotherapy is no longer a feasible course of treatment for the actor.

With conventional options running out, the family is now exploring every available alternative to find care that could still make a difference.

She is reaching out to members of the public who may have knowledge of alternative medical specialists, hospitals, or traditional treatment centres that have experience handling cases of this nature.

One point the family was keen to make clear is that they are not soliciting money from the public.

Their appeal is strictly for information, specifically credible leads that could direct them towards treatment facilities or practitioners, whether orthodox or traditional, capable of providing the actor with meaningful care.

Taiwo Ogogo Hassan is a well-known figure in the Yoruba film industry, having built a career spanning several decades in Nollywood's Yoruba-language circuit.

Watch an X video of Ogogo's daughter making an emotional appeal here:

Reactions trail Ogogo's daughter's emotional video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@YemmyMiko stated:

"I rather not saying anything here. Shame on you nollywood actress. Nigerians here you go. Let support the family"

@i_am_justjames shared:

"This is heartbreaking to see. I pray he beats this because this his daughter would not be the same if something bad happens. God abeg."

@gayusolalekan1 wrote:

"You just know the daughter isn’t built for begging but she had to"

Ogogo's daughter is urging the public to share leads on hospitals or traditional treatment centres that could help save his life. Photos: Ogogo.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, daughter, warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng