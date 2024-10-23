Tinubu Appoints Shehu Dikko As NSC Chairman After Scraping Sports Ministry
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a new appointment to Shehu Dikko after scrapping the Sports Ministry
- Tinubu appointed Dikko as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) on Wednesday, October 23
- According to the appointment, Dikko will take over the functions of the ministry of sports to develop a vibrant sports economy
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Shehu Dikko as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC)
The appointment was made after Tinubu scraped the Ministry of Sports Development on Wednesday, October 23.
Tinubu transferred the functions of the ministry of sports to the NSC to develop a vibrant sports economy.
The minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, was redeployed as the minister of state for Trade and Investment.
This is according to Tinubu’s restructuring of ministries and ministerial portfolios announced after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.
Dikko has previously served as a consultant for the House of Representatives on the Sports committee.
The Kaduna-born is an experienced football administrator, who once served as the Chairman of the League Management Company responsible for the management of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).
Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.
Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu has also created a new Ministry of Regional Development to manage the affairs of the Niger Delta and other development commissions.
List of ministers Tinubu sacked and their portfolios
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that at least five ministers were sacked by President Tinubu on Wednesday, October 23.
President Tinubu made the decision after the federal executive council meeting at the State House, Abuja.
The sack of the five ministers is part of President Tinubu's restructuring of ministries and ministerial Portfolios.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.