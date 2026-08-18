A Muslim cleric claimed he has prepared a herbal mixture specifically for Nollywood actor Ogogo, who is battling stage 4 cancer

The cleric, who normally charges N320,000 for the treatment, said he would give it to Ogogo free of charge

The video emerged barely a day after Ogogo's daughter made an emotional public appeal for alternative treatment options

A Muslim cleric has stepped forward with an unusual offer for ailing Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, claiming he has prepared a herbal remedy capable of treating the actor's stage 4 cancer.

The cleric appeared in a video posted to Instagram on August 18, dressed in Islamic attire and holding a white five-litre gallon filled with a liquid herbal mixture.

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo receives herbal remedy offer from Muslim cleric amid his stage 4 cancer treatment battle. Photo: ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Before making his appeal, he explained how he came to prepare the concoction and why he felt compelled to help.

According to the cleric, sourcing the necessary ingredients was not easy, but he happened to have them available.

He said the federal government has officially recognised his practice, adding that his work covers conditions such as cancer and hepatitis.

His main concern at the time of the video was finding a way to get the remedy to the actor or his family.

"I have prepared a herbal medicine for cancer treatment for Actor Ogogo. The ingredients are scarce to get but God loves you, I had some at hand. The problem now is how it will get to him. I usually charge N320,000 for this but I will give Ogogo free of charge. I want him to know that traditional medicine is real. We treat cancer, hepatitis and other ailment, and the federal government has approved us. Please help us call him or his family to reach out to us, so we can deliver it to him or they can come and pick it up."

Ogogo's family sought alternative treatment help

The cleric's video came just one day after Ogogo's daughter, Kira, released an emotional appeal on August 17, revealing that chemotherapy was no longer considered a viable option for her father.

The actor's family stated clearly that they were not seeking financial donations but rather credible leads on alternative medical specialists, hospitals, or traditional treatment centres that could offer meaningful care.

Ogogo remains one of Nollywood's most beloved figures, with a career in the Yoruba-language film industry spanning several decades.

Watch the Islamic cleric speak about his remedy for Ogogo's cancer below:

Fans react to the Islamic cleric's video

The footage drew a wave of responses from followers online, with many expressing cautious hope.

@olajumoke2302 wrote:

"God let them be able to know a genuine one as alot is going to pop up"

@omonachina commented:

"I hope they will not give him things that will trigger this cancer? God will send a genuine herb or medicine that will work on the areas that need healing. You are heal by his grace sir"

@ella_ponmile said:

"I pray he uses it and it works for him. Ogogo you will live long to eat the fruits of your labour. Amen"

@heyzhaynahb shared:

"I really pray it works for him 🙏 heard herbal medicines works God pls take control 🙏"

@feyisayo73 wrote:

"Herbal works and I hope its also work and heal him"

@_bee0204 reacted:

"Ogogo is everyone's favorite or everyone's dad!!!! I hope it's work"

Muslim cleric prepares herbal cancer remedy for Taiwo Hassan Ogogo and seeks help to reach his family. Photo: ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's last public appearance

Legit.ng also reported a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event.

Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.x

Source: Legit.ng