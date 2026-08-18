Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has broken his silence on what former internationals owe Nigerian football amid a crisis in the game

Okocha raised questions about the conditions that would make it worthwhile for ex-players to step into football administration roles

The former captain said Nigerians will not forgive ex-footballers who stay silent while the problems in the game remain fixable

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has weighed in on the mounting crisis in Nigerian football, saying that former internationals cannot afford to remain on the sidelines as the game deteriorates.

Okocha made the comments while reflecting on the pressure facing former players to take a more active role in football administration.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha speaks about ex-internationals' involvement in Nigerian football. Photo by Gokhan Kavak.

Source: Getty Images

His remarks come at a time of widespread frustration over the state of Nigerian football, with fans and stakeholders calling for more competent leadership at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The concerns are rooted in a string of painful results. The Super Eagles have failed to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cups, while the Super Falcons missed out on the Women's World Cup for the first time since inception in 1991. Pressure is also building on the current NFF board to resign ahead of elections scheduled for September.

Okocha's concern for Nigerian football

While acknowledging that former players like himself are not indifferent to the situation, Okocha was candid about the hesitation that comes with stepping in.

“It’ll be unfair to people like me to say: 'Oh no, I'm not interested.' But the truth is that the message is that you ask yourself: 'Is it worth it to try?'” he said on Obi One Podcast.

“What if you don't succeed? Because you have to do things, but it's not just you. You need a team. Are you all on the same page? Which people are you going to work with?”

As noted by Cable NG, Okocha previously served as chairman of the Delta State Football Association for two years before stepping down, a role he took on after former NFF President Amaju Pinnick held the position. His administrative experience lends weight to his concern about the team dynamics required for meaningful change.

Despite his reservations, Okocha was firm that inaction is not an option for those who care about the game.

“To be honest, people out there, they will not forgive us if we keep quiet. These things can be fixed, and that's the annoying part because it's not rocket science. Just put the good stuff in. Get people that can add value. And I believe that we all have a role to play,” he added.

His comments reflect a growing sentiment among football observers that Nigeria's struggles on the pitch are tied directly to failures in governance, and that those with the knowledge and profile to make a difference have a responsibility to act.

Okocha reflects on debut World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that JJ Okocha reflected on Nigeria's debut at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America.

The attacking midfielder, who was part of the squad, admitted that if the team had a little bit of self-belief in how good they were, they could have won it.

Source: Legit.ng