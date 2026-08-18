Belgium's government has published the exact financial requirement foreigners must meet to secure a student visa in the country

The Belgian government specified the amount students need to deposit into a blocked bank account as part of their study application

The requirement is calculated as a multiple of the minimum monthly amount a student must have available during their stay

Belgium has set a specific financial threshold that foreign students must meet to qualify for a study visa in the country, according to information published on the Belgian government's official website.

The requirement centres on a blocked bank account, which must be opened in the student's name through a financial services company that specialises in managing funds for study visa applications.

Belgium announces how much foreigners need to show. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Kutay Tanir

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Belgium: How much students need to show

The amount to be deposited is calculated by multiplying the minimum monthly figure a student is required to hold by twelve.

The Belgian government stated:

"the deposit of a sum of money equivalent to twelve times the minimum monthly amount a student is required to have (12 X 1.062 euros), into an account opened in the student's name by a financial services company specializing in the opening of blocked bank accounts intended to justify financial resources as part of a study application."

Based on this formula, the total amount a prospective student would need to deposit comes to 12,744 euros (N19,925,244).

Belgium: What the blocked account requirement means

The blocked account system is a mechanism used by Belgium to verify that incoming students have sufficient resources to support themselves throughout their studies without relying on public funds. Rather than simply presenting a bank statement, the student must transfer the specified sum into a dedicated account held by an authorised financial institution, with the funds reserved specifically for this purpose.

This kind of financial requirement is common across European countries for student visa applications, and Belgium's approach mirrors similar systems in Germany and the Netherlands, where international students must demonstrate access to a set amount before their visa is approved. visas are

German students and others from across Africa considering Belgium as a study destination, the requirement translates to having more than 12,000 euros, roughly equivalent to over 20 million naira at current exchange rates, set aside exclusively for their visa application.

Germany sets financial requirement for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had revealed the amount foreign students must show as proof of funds before their higher education visa can be approved.

The government requires applicants to demonstrate at least €1,091 per month for living expenses, either through a blocked bank account or a declaration of commitment from a sponsor.

Source: Legit.ng