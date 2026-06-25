Morocco fought back twice to defeat Haiti and finish their group-stage campaign on a high note at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

CAF publicly backed the Atlas Lions after they became the first African nation to reach the Round of 32 at the tournament

The North Africans continue to rewrite history, adding new milestones to an already impressive World Cup legacy

Morocco's growing reputation as Africa's leading force on the global stage received another major boost after the Confederation of African Football publicly backed the Atlas Lions following their qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The North Africans completed a dramatic comeback victory over Haiti in their final Group C match, sealing a place in the Round of 32 and extending a remarkable run that has seen them establish themselves among the continent's most successful World Cup teams.

Gessime Yassine and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrate the team's 4-2 victory against Haiti. Photo by Joosep Martinson

Source: Getty Images

Morocco survive Haiti scare to finish strongly

Morocco's final group match was far from straightforward as Haiti twice threatened to derail the Atlas Lions' momentum.

The Caribbean side stunned the African giants after just 10 minutes when a dangerous move ended with the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and into the net, handing Haiti a surprise lead.

The goal carried special significance for Haiti, marking their first World Cup goal in more than five decades.

Morocco responded with increasing urgency and eventually found an equaliser through captain Achraf Hakimi after goalkeeper Johny Placide could only parry an effort into the defender's path.

Yet Haiti refused to back down. A spectacular long-range strike from Isidor restored their advantage and briefly put Morocco under pressure once again.

However, the Atlas Lions showed their quality before halftime. Hakimi turned provider by cutting the ball back for Abdessamad Saibari, who calmly finished to make it 2-2 heading into the break.

The second half belonged largely to Morocco. They gradually tightened their grip on proceedings before Soufiane Rahimi completed the comeback with a decisive strike in the 78th minute.

Youngster Gessime Yassine then added a late fourth goal to secure a 4-2 victory and ensure Morocco finished their group-stage campaign with confidence.

Atlas Lions continue remarkable World Cup rise

The victory represented far more than just three points. Morocco have now qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the third time in their history, following previous achievements in 1986 and 2022.

Morocco players pose for a team photograph before the match against Haiti. Photo by Kevin Cox

Source: Getty Images

Their progress at the 2026 tournament also underlines how consistently competitive they have become on football's biggest stage.

The Atlas Lions defeated Scotland and Haiti during this year's competition after drawing with Brazil, continuing a run of impressive World Cup results stretching back to Qatar.

According to ESPN, among their most memorable victories over recent decades are wins against Portugal in 1986 and 2022, Belgium in 2022, Canada in 2022, Scotland in 1998 and Scotland again in 2026.

Those successes have helped Morocco reach seven World Cup victories overall, with five of them arriving across their last two tournament appearances.

Their achievements have strengthened their status as one of Africa's greatest football stories.

After the final whistle, CAF took to social media to send a message of encouragement to Mohamed Ouahbi's side as they continue their pursuit of more history in North America.

The continental governing body posted:

"One objective achieved. Many more to chase Morocco."

The message reflected growing belief across Africa that Morocco can once again challenge the world's elite after their historic semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Players admit lessons were learned

Despite the victory, Morocco's players acknowledged to FIFA that the performance was far from perfect.

Midfielder Bilal El Khannouss admitted the team made life difficult for themselves by allowing Haiti too much confidence early in the contest.

"At times we lacked humility and paid the price for it. We weren't fully committed in the duels, which gave them confidence and allowed them to score twice."

He revealed that the coaching staff demanded greater intensity during the halftime team talk.

Hakimi echoed similar sentiments after collecting the Superior Player of the Match award.

"It was a difficult game. We didn't start well, but we changed our mentality and worked hard to get back into the match. We are proud of what we achieved, but now we have to recover and prepare for what comes next."

Goalkeeper Bounou also admitted the team needed time to find their rhythm.

"It wasn't an easy game. We didn't begin the way we wanted, but gradually we improved and started playing our football."

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne was proud of his players despite the defeat.

"We came very close to making history at this World Cup. Even though we didn't win, we wanted to leave with our heads held high, and that's exactly what we've done."

Morocco break Nigeria's goal record

Legit.ng previously reported that the Atlas Lions became the highest-scoring African nation in FIFA World Cup history after taking their overall tally to 26 goals.

The four goals against Haiti moved Morocco clear of Nigeria's previous record of 23 goals, while Cameroon remain third on the list with 22.

Source: Legit.ng