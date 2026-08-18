Content creator and actress Kiekie has recounted how a group of men allegedly demanded ₦1 million from her after she filmed a short video in Obalende, Lagos

She said negotiations eventually brought the amount down to about ₦700,000 before she was allowed to leave the location

Kiekie also recalled other frightening experiences on public sets, including equipment being seized and needing security just to film content safely

Nigerian content creator and actress Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has opened up about the frightening experience she encountered while filming in Lagos.

Speaking during the second panel session of the Creative Powerhouse Summit, Kiekie recalled being confronted by a group of men after shooting a one-minute video in Obalende, reports QED

Kiekie recounts how a group of men allegedly demanded ₦1 million from her after she filmed a short video in Obalende, Lagos. Photos: KieKie.

Source: Instagram

‘We started from one million’ - KieKie

According to the actress, she had completed the shoot and was preparing to leave when the group allegedly blocked the garage and demanded payment before allowing her to exit.

Kiekie said the initial demand was ₦1 million, but after prolonged negotiations and pleading, she eventually paid about ₦700,000, reports The Telegraph.

The amount reportedly left her stunned, especially because the content she had filmed lasted only about a minute.

“After going back and forth, I begged them, begged them, I used my mommy to beg them, used my daddy to beg them, I ended up paying something around 700,000. Yes, for a one-minute video,” she said.

Kiekie said what frightened her even more was the number of people who had gathered around her during the incident.

She explained that another shoot around Kara, after Berger, required security, costing the production close to ₦500,000 simply to create a safe environment and film on time.

Kiekie Recounts Dangerous Encounter with Lagos Thugs While Shooting Content

Source: Instagram

Kiekie speaks about her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kiekie explained why she keeps her husband, Tunji Ilori, away from her social media content.

The actress revealed at an event that she separates her personal life from her professional brand because her husband is not funny.

She added that her daughter only appears in her videos during school holidays to avoid overexposing the child on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng