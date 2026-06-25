Hugo Broos fired back at critics after guiding South Africa to their first-ever World Cup knockout appearance

Bafana Bafana recovered from an opening defeat to Mexico to finish second in Group A with four points

South Africa will face Canada in the Round of 32 as they chase another piece of football history

Hugo Broos has hit back at critics after leading South Africa into the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in the nation's history.

Bafana Bafana sealed their place in the Round of 32 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday, June 25, capping off one of the tournament's most remarkable turnarounds.

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

The result sparked celebrations across South Africa and provided Broos with an opportunity to respond to those who had questioned both his methods and his team following a disappointing opening defeat to Mexico, Briefly reports.

Broos sends strong message to doubters

South Africa entered the competition with modest expectations and little support from neutral fans across the continent.

After losing 2-0 to Mexico in their opening fixture, many observers predicted an early exit.

Hugo Broos has aimed a dig at critics hate-watching South Africa's World Cup campaign after qualifying for the Round of 32. Photo by Julio Cesar Aguilar

Source: Getty Images

Social media was flooded with criticism, while supporters from rival African nations openly rooted against Bafana Bafana's progress.

The pressure intensified ahead of their decisive clash against South Korea, but Broos and his players responded in the best possible manner.

Speaking after the historic victory, the veteran Belgian coach did not hide his emotions.

"I'm very proud of the performance of my team and I think we gave an answer to all those big mouths of the last weeks that thought that we had to change something," said Broos.

For Broos, the achievement represents another milestone in a coaching career already filled with memorable moments on the African continent.

Bafana Bafana complete stunning turnaround

South Africa's campaign appeared to be in serious trouble after their opening defeat to Mexico. However, the squad refused to panic.

A valuable draw against the Czech Republic kept their hopes alive before Thapelo Maseko produced the defining moment of the group stage campaign against South Korea, The Athletic reports.

The winger's composed finish in the second half secured three crucial points and ensured Bafana Bafana finished second in Group A with four points.

South Korea dominated possession for large spells, but South Africa remained organised, disciplined and clinical when their opportunity arrived.

The victory also ended decades of frustration.

South Africa failed to advance beyond the group stages during their previous World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010, when they became the first host nation to exit the tournament in the opening round.

Broos has now achieved what no previous manager managed with Bafana Bafana on football's biggest stage.

Canada await as South Africa dream bigger

The historic qualification is only the beginning of South Africa's ambitions.

Broos believes his players possess both the confidence and motivation to continue writing new chapters in the country's football history.

The Belgian coach insisted his squad remains hungry ahead of their Round of 32 encounter against Canada on Sunday, June 28.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, South Africa face another stern examination against a Canadian side that has also impressed during the tournament.

Yet belief inside the Bafana Bafana camp has never been stronger.

South Africa defies supercomputer predictions

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted facts about South Africa's historic achievement in reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time after a thrilling 1-0 victory over South Korea.

This landmark moment not only defied supercomputer predictions but also marked a significant turnaround in the team's fortunes, showcasing the resilience and determination of Bafana Bafana on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng