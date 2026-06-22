Lionel Messi surpassed Miroslav Klose to become the leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history

The Argentina captain recovered from an early penalty miss to score twice against Austria

The Inter Miami star also joined two football legends with a remarkable scoring streak

Lionel Messi added another extraordinary chapter to his legendary career after becoming the outright top scorer in FIFA World Cup history during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria in their Group J clash at the 2026 tournament.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner entered the match level with Germany icon Miroslav Klose on 16 goals, but finished the encounter in Dallas with 18 World Cup goals after scoring a brace to send the reigning champions into the Round of 32.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Austria at Dallas Stadium. Photo by Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Messi's achievement came despite an early setback after he missed a fourth-minute penalty, becoming the player with the most penalty attempts in World Cup history.

Messi overcomes penalty disappointment

Argentina had the perfect chance to open the scoring after Lisandro Martínez was brought down inside the box by Stefan Posch, but Messi surprisingly dragged his effort wide.

According to Opta, the miss represented an unwanted record for the Inter Miami star. Having now taken seven penalties at the World Cup, he moved ahead of England captain Harry Kane, who has attempted six.

It was also Messi's third penalty miss in the competition. His previous failures came against Iceland in 2018, when Hannes Thor Halldorsson denied him, and Poland in 2022, when Wojciech Szczesny made the save.

Against Austria, however, the Argentine captain recorded his first World Cup penalty miss that failed to hit the target, leaving him with four successful conversions from seven attempts.

Lionel Messi misses the penalty kick against Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026. Photo by Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

History made in Dallas

Austria responded positively after Messi's miss, with Marcel Sabitzer and David Alaba inspiring their side while Konrad Laimer caused problems for Argentina's defence.

But just when Austria appeared to be gaining momentum, Messi delivered another trademark moment.

The BBC reported that Facundo Medina's low cross found the 39-year-old inside the box, and the veteran forward calmly picked out the bottom corner in the 38th minute to score his 17th World Cup goal and move past Klose into sole possession of first place on the all-time scoring charts.

Emiliano Martínez later preserved Argentina's lead with several important saves, including a superb stop from Sabitzer's free-kick, before Messi completed his brace deep into stoppage time.

Following a scramble inside the Austrian penalty area, the former Barcelona captain reacted quickest to bundle home and secure a 2-0 victory.

The result extended Argentina's unbeaten World Cup run to eight matches and gave Lionel Scaloni's side a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Austria, meanwhile, suffered only their second defeat in 13 games and remain in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

Messi joins exclusive six-match World Cup club

Beyond becoming the leading scorer in World Cup history, Messi also entered another elite group.

His opener against Austria meant he has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches, becoming only the third player ever to achieve the feat.

The remarkable sequence began during the knockout rounds of the 2022 tournament and has continued into the 2026 edition.

Only France's great Just Fontaine, who scored in every match at the 1958 World Cup, and Brazil legend Jairzinho, who managed the feat in 1970, had previously enjoyed such a run.

Messi's consistency across two tournaments further strengthens his claim as one of football's greatest players.

Argentina's captain keeps rewriting history

At an age when many players have retired, Messi continues to break records and deliver on the biggest stage, leading the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in the top scorer chase.

His latest brace not only secured Argentina's place in the knockout rounds but also reinforced his status as the greatest goalscorer the World Cup has ever seen.

Having overtaken Miroslav Klose's long-standing mark, Messi now stands alone atop one of the most prestigious records in football history.

Inter Miami agree Messi return to Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that discussions have been ongoing between Barcelona and Inter Miami over plans for a special match that could serve as Messi's long-awaited farewell to the Catalan club.

The proposed fixture is expected to form part of the Joan Gamper Trophy, although supporters may have to wait until 2027 when renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou are fully completed.

Source: Legit.ng