Abdulqudus Sodiq, a Lagos State University graduate, was originally assigned to the Philosophy department despite applying for Management Sciences

After earning a first class CGPA in Philosophy at 100 level, Sodiq fought for and secured an intra-university transfer to Accounting

Sodiq resumed Accounting in his 200 level with only six weeks to exams and 14 outstanding 100-level courses he had never been taught

Abdulqudus Sodiq, a fresh Lagos State University graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the remarkable obstacles he overcame before collecting his first class degree in Accounting at the institution's 2026 convocation ceremony.

In a post that has attracted widespread attention during the ongoing LASU convocation season, Sodiq revealed that his university journey looked nothing like the story people typically expect behind a first class result.

Lagos State University Accounting Student Bags First Class, Shares How He Cleared 14 Carryovers

Source: UGC

From Philosophy to Accounting at LASU

When Sodiq gained admission to Lagos State University, he arrived with a clear goal: to study a course in the Faculty of Management Sciences. By his fifth week on campus, however, he was placed in the Philosophy department instead.

He made several attempts to change to Accounting but could not secure the transfer at that stage, and eventually decided to commit fully to the course he had been given.

That decision paid off. By the end of his 100 level, he had earned a first class CGPA in Philosophy. Still, the pull towards Accounting did not fade, and after completing his first year, he applied for an intra-university transfer. The process was demanding, but with what he described as Allah's help and the support of people around him, the transfer was approved.

14 Outstanding Courses and Six Weeks to Exams

The approval brought a fresh wave of challenges. Sodiq resumed in the Accounting department around the fifth week of the semester, leaving him roughly six weeks before examinations began.

He was then informed that he was required to sit for all the compulsory 100-level Accounting courses he had missed during his time in Philosophy, amounting to 14 courses spread across both semesters of his first year. These included Mathematics and Statistics, subjects his new coursemates had studied months earlier and that he had never been taught.

With no lecturer to guide him through the backlog and course timetables clashing with his current 200-level workload, he had to teach himself. He collected materials from friends, built a personal study plan, and spread the outstanding courses across subsequent semesters, taking two to three carryovers alongside his regular coursework each term.

He wrote:

"There were days I silently broke down. There were moments I questioned whether I had made the right decision."

Some people around him questioned the transfer altogether, asking why he had left a course in which he was already excelling. His response was firm:

"My life. My career. My choice."

Semester after semester, he cleared the backlog while keeping pace with his regular studies, until he finally reached his final year and confirmed that all 14 outstanding courses had been passed. Two days before his convocation, he shared his story publicly for the first time.

Classmates and Connections React

Yusuf Lawal wrote:

"Massive Congratulations Scholar Qudus. You've weathered the storms of LASU, and you've got amazing piece to write and story to tell. Allahumo Baareek"

Sanni Abdulhammed wrote:

"Congratulations. Akhiy. Can't wait to hear the other part of the story. This is truly inspiring. Barakallahu feeh"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng