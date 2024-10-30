Running is one of the most popular sports today and a fundamental human movement, raising the question, "When was running invented?" Legendary runners like Steve Prefontaine, Haile Gebrselassie, Kelvin Kiptum, and Eliud Kipchoge have shaped the sport, inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

Running was born as a sport in 776 BCE in Olympia, Greece, where the first running event was held. Photo: pexels.com, @edmond-dantes (modified by author)

Running is an ancient and natural activity documented in cave paintings from around 15,000 years ago. Today, it is celebrated as a competitive sport and a popular activity for fitness and well-being. Running was invented as a sport in 776 BCE in Olympia, Greece, where the first running event was held.

When was running invented?

Running is a fundamental human movement that was not invented at a specific point in time. However, it is thought that running has been part of human existence for millions of years. Anthropologists believe that early humans developed the ability to run long distances to hunt, gather, and escape predators.

Evolution of running

Discover how running evolved from a survival instinct in ancient times to a popular modern sport, reflecting humanity's adaptability and passion for physical activity.

Running in the Stone Age

Archaeological evidence suggests that humans have been running for millions of years. In the Stone Age, people ran mainly for survival. They chased animals for food and ran from predators to stay safe. Running was also part of their daily life as they travelled long distances on foot. It helped them survive and adapt to their environment.

Running in the Middle Age

Running was not as common as a sport in the Middle Ages as it is today. People mostly ran during battles to deliver messages or for survival. Soldiers, messengers, and some hunters used running as part of their daily lives, but it was not an organised activity or sport for most people then.

Running as a modern sport

Running became a popular sport in modern times with organised races, training, and events. It is now done for fitness, fun, and competition, with short sprints, marathons, and even long-distance races like an ultramarathon.

Most people engage in running to stay fit. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial

Today, people of all ages can participate in running events around the world, and it is even an important part of the Olympics and other major sports competitions.

A timeline of how modern running has evolved

Running has a rich history that spans from ancient legends to today’s global races. Over centuries, the sport has evolved, gaining new formats and distances.

490 BCE – Pheidippides ran from Marathon to Athens in an early running feat.

1896 – The first modern Olympics featured sprint and marathon races.

1897 – The Boston Marathon was established in the United States.

1908 – The marathon distance became 26.2 miles at the London Olympics for the royal family’s viewing.

1909 – Marathon fever spread in New York with races on holidays.

1924 – Cross-country ran its last Olympic event, now part of the pentathlon.

1936 – Jesse Owens won gold in sprints and relay in Berlin.

1947 – Memes credited Thomas Running with “inventing” modern running.

1960 – Jogging became popular among enthusiasts.

1968 – Jogging was seen as suspicious; the US National Jogging Association was formed.

1969 – The Boston Marathon moved to the third Monday in April.

1972 – Frank Shorter’s Olympic win sparked the 1970s running boom.

1984 – The first official women’s marathon was held at the Olympics.

1986 – Boston Marathon awarded prize money to winners.

2019 – Over 715 marathons were scheduled across the US, showing the sport's enduring appeal.

Who invented running?

Running is a natural human activity that was not invented by anyone. It evolved naturally with human development. However, various sources state that Thomas Running invented running in 1748 when he tried to walk twice at the same time, which is not true. It is just a Thomas Running meme.

When did running become a sport?

According to the Olympics, running became a sport in ancient Greece around 776 BC, with the first game being held at the ancient Olympic Games in Olympia, Greece. The first race was the stadion, a sprint of about 192 meters (627 feet). Soon, longer races like the diaulos (2 laps) and dolichos (20 laps) were added.

Athletes Maurice Greene (C), Donovan Bailey (L) and Dennis Mitchell (R) in the men's 100-metre event at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, New York. Photo: Lutz Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Over time, more races and events were created, eventually leading to today’s track and field competitions. However, women were not allowed to compete in the event until the 1986 Olympics held in Amsterdam.

The defining sprinting event, the 100-meter, alongside the 400-meter, was part of the first modern Olympics held in Athens in 1896.

When was the first marathon?

The first organised marathon race took place during the inaugural modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896. This race was inspired by the ancient Greek legend of Pheidippides, who ran from the town of Marathon to Athens (about 26 miles) to deliver news of a military victory in 490 BC.

A year later, in 1897, the Boston Marathon was founded, popularising long-distance running. The official marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres (26.2 miles) was standardised in the 1908 London Olympics. Later in 1909, a marathon mania began with numerous marathons held in New York.

When did humans start running?

Early humans may have taken up running around 2 million years ago after our ancestors began standing upright on the African savannah.

Was running invented in 1748?

Running was not invented in 1748. Humans have been running for thousands of years as a natural form of movement and survival.

When was running invented? Running is one of the most natural movements for humans. It has been a part of our history since the Stone Age. Early humans ran for survival, chasing after prey and escaping predators. This act of running was not invented but rather evolved as a fundamental part of human nature.

