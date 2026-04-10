The London Marathon 2026 is one of the biggest global running events, and tracking participants has never been easier. Whether you want to follow a friend, monitor elite athletes, or check official results, there are multiple real-time tracking options available. From the official race app to live leaderboards and TV coverage, fans can stay connected throughout race day.

The London Marathon 2026 is a 42.195 kilometres (26.2 miles) race scheduled for 26 April 2026. Photo: @musicgriky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The London Marathon 2026 is a one-day marathon covering 42.195 kilometres (26.2 miles) , scheduled for 26 April 2026 .

, scheduled for . Spectators can track participants in several ways, including the official race app, the official website, live TV and streaming coverage, as well as GPS and fitness apps shared by runners.

Roads typically close around 7:00 AM, with the race starting in Greenwich/Blackheath in southeast London and finishing at The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, offering an iconic finish for runners and viewers alike.

How to track runners in the London Marathon 2026 and check live results

Tracking participants in the London Marathon 2026 is easier than ever with multiple digital tools available. Fans and supporters can follow runners in real time using official apps, live tracking websites, and social media updates. These options ensure you never miss key moments or finish-line results as they happen.

The official London Marathon app

The London Marathon 2026 app offers you a convenient way of staying updated about the race. Photo: @LondonMarathon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following runners in the London Marathon 2026 is straightforward when you use the official event app. Designed for accuracy and convenience, it gives spectators a smooth way to stay updated on participants from start to finish. Whether you are supporting a friend, family member, or elite athlete, the app ensures you remain connected to every key moment of the race.

Below are the standout features that make it the most reliable tracking option:

Real-time GPS tracking: View a runner’s live position on the course, helping you follow their progress as it happens and anticipate where they are at any given time.

View a runner’s live position on the course, helping you follow their progress as it happens and anticipate where they are at any given time. Live split updates: Access detailed timing information at various checkpoints, allowing you to monitor pace changes and overall performance.

Access detailed timing information at various checkpoints, allowing you to monitor pace changes and overall performance. Search by name or bib number: Easily locate participants by entering their full name or race number, making tracking quick and hassle-free.

Easily locate participants by entering their full name or race number, making tracking quick and hassle-free. Instant notifications: Receive automatic alerts whenever a runner crosses major timing points, typically set at every 5 km, so you never miss an update.

Receive automatic alerts whenever a runner crosses major timing points, typically set at every 5 km, so you never miss an update. Multiple runner tracking: Keep tabs on several runners simultaneously, which is especially useful for families, friends, or support groups cheering on multiple participants.

Keep tabs on several runners simultaneously, which is especially useful for families, friends, or support groups cheering on multiple participants. Course maps and alerts: Explore interactive route maps, stay informed about race-day developments, and receive important announcements from organisers.

Explore interactive route maps, stay informed about race-day developments, and receive important announcements from organisers. Finish-time predictions: Get estimated finishing times based on current pace, helping you plan for key moments like the finish line arrival.

Live results on the official website

Screenshot of the London Marathon website race tracker. Photo: results.tcslondonmarathon.com

Source: UGC

You can also track runners and monitor race progress through the official website of the London Marathon. This platform is one of the most accurate and reliable sources of information, especially for those who want confirmed results directly from race organisers.

Here is what you can do on the site:

Search by runner name or bib number: Quickly find any participant and view their split times, pace, and overall progress throughout the race.

Quickly find any participant and view their split times, pace, and overall progress throughout the race. Access detailed runner profiles: Some entries include additional information such as category, age group, and charity affiliation.

Some entries include additional information such as category, age group, and charity affiliation. View elite leaderboards: Follow the top performers in real time, including elite men, women, and wheelchair divisions, with regularly updated rankings.

Follow the top performers in real time, including elite men, women, and wheelchair divisions, with regularly updated rankings. Track split times: See how runners perform at each checkpoint, helping you understand their pace and consistency over the course.

See how runners perform at each checkpoint, helping you understand their pace and consistency over the course. Monitor finish times: Final results are published as runners cross the finish line, ensuring accurate and official timing.

Final results are published as runners cross the finish line, ensuring accurate and official timing. Watch progressive updates: Results refresh continuously as more participants reach timing mats and complete the race.

Results refresh continuously as more participants reach timing mats and complete the race. Filter and compare results: In some cases, you can sort runners by category, nationality, or position to compare performances.

This option is ideal if you want verified, official race data rather than estimates. Unlike app-based tracking, which may include predicted positions, the website focuses on confirmed timing information, making it the most trustworthy source for final results and rankings.

Live TV and streaming coverage

You can live-track competitors through the official race app, TV coverage, or fitness apps. Photo: @fernaconeski on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you prefer a more immersive, visual experience, you can follow the London Marathon through live TV broadcasts and online streaming platforms. This option brings the race to life with real-time footage, expert commentary, and highlights from different parts of the course.

Here is what to expect:

Full live broadcast coverage: Major broadcasters like the BBC typically air the event from start to finish, including pre-race build-up and post-race analysis.

Major broadcasters like the BBC typically air the event from start to finish, including pre-race build-up and post-race analysis. Online streaming options: Digital platforms such as FloTrack and official broadcaster websites may offer live streams you can watch on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Digital platforms such as FloTrack and official broadcaster websites may offer live streams you can watch on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Elite race focus: Coverage often centres on elite men, women, and wheelchair races, showing lead groups, breakaways, and tactical moments.

Coverage often centres on elite men, women, and wheelchair races, showing lead groups, breakaways, and tactical moments. Course highlights: Cameras are positioned at key landmarks along the route, giving viewers a sense of the race atmosphere and crowd support.

Cameras are positioned at key landmarks along the route, giving viewers a sense of the race atmosphere and crowd support. Finish-line action: You can watch runners cross the finish line in real time, including dramatic sprints and emotional completions.

You can watch runners cross the finish line in real time, including dramatic sprints and emotional completions. Expert commentary and insights: Analysts provide context on pacing, race strategies, and athlete backgrounds, helping you better understand what’s happening.

While live broadcasts don’t allow you to track every individual runner in detail, they are ideal for following top competitors, enjoying the atmosphere, and experiencing the biggest moments of race day as they unfold.

GPS sharing and fitness apps

Runners can share their live locations on the course using third-party fitness apps such as Strava. Photo: Didem Mente

Source: Getty Images

Some runners choose to share their live location during the London Marathon using fitness apps or smartphone-based GPS tools. This option can be especially helpful for friends and family who want more frequent updates than checkpoint-based timing provides.

Here is how it works and what to know:

Popular apps for GPS sharing: Runners can use fitness platforms like Strava, Garmin Connect, or Fitbit to broadcast their location in real time.

Runners can use fitness platforms like Strava, Garmin Connect, or Fitbit to broadcast their location in real time. Real-time tracking: These tools often provide continuous GPS updates along the entire route, showing estimated pace, distance covered, and current position on a map.

These tools often provide continuous GPS updates along the entire route, showing estimated pace, distance covered, and current position on a map. Custom notifications: Some apps allow followers to receive alerts when a runner reaches certain locations, making it easier to plan meet-ups or cheer at specific points.

Some apps allow followers to receive alerts when a runner reaches certain locations, making it easier to plan meet-ups or cheer at specific points. Supplementary insights: Fitness apps may also display metrics like heart rate, cadence, and split pace, giving a more detailed look at a runner’s performance.

Fitness apps may also display metrics like heart rate, cadence, and split pace, giving a more detailed look at a runner’s performance. Limitations to consider: GPS tracking is less precise than official chip timing, especially in areas with tall buildings, trees, or dense crowds that can interfere with signals. Estimated positions may also lag or jump occasionally.

GPS tracking is less precise than official chip timing, especially in areas with tall buildings, trees, or dense crowds that can interfere with signals. Estimated positions may also lag or jump occasionally. Best use: They are ideal for personal updates, casual monitoring, and interactive experiences with friends and family, while official sources remain the authoritative record of race times.

This method is perfect for those who want a personalised, real-time view of their favourite runners’ journey along the course, adding an extra layer of engagement beyond official results.

Can you live-track the London Marathon runners?

You can live-track runners using the official London Marathon 2026 app, the official website, or GPS/fitness apps if runners share their location. The app and website provide near real-time updates using timing chip data, while GPS sharing gives continuous estimated positions.

How do I know if I got into the London Marathon 2026?

The London Marathon 2026 organisers sent email notifications to all successful applicants after the ballot and entry process. Photo: @londonmarathon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The London Marathon organisers notify successful applicants via email after the ballot or entry process. You can also check your entry status by logging into your account on the official London Marathon website.

How do I track someone running a marathon?

You can track a runner by using the official marathon app or website. Search by the participant’s name or bib number to see split times, current position, and estimated finish times. Some runners may also share live GPS updates via fitness apps like Strava.

How do I find out someone's London Marathon time?

Official finishing times are published on the London Marathon website after runners cross the finish line. You can search using the runner’s name or bib number to see split times and final results.

At what time are the roads closed in the London Marathon 2026?

The London Marathon 2026 will end at The Mall in St. James's Park, directly in front of Buckingham Palace. Photo: @londonmarathon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Road closures usually start in the early morning hours before the race begins, often around 7:00 AM, and remain in effect until the last runners have finished. Exact closure times and routes are published on the official marathon website closer to race day.

How do I watch the London Marathon 2026 online?

You can watch live coverage through official broadcasters like the BBC or via streaming platforms such as FloTrack. Some official websites also provide live streams, including coverage of elite races and key moments along the course.

The official race day for participants and spectators is on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

Tracking runners in the London Marathon 2026 is simple thanks to modern technology and official race tools. The marathon app remains the best option for real-time updates, while live results pages and broadcast coverage provide additional ways to stay informed. Combining these methods ensures you never miss a moment of the race.

Legit.ng recently published an informative article exploring the history of running. While many people see running as the fastest way to move on foot, it is much more than that—it promotes fitness, supports overall health, and has grown into a globally celebrated competitive sport.

Running has existed for millions of years as a natural human activity, but organised races date back to the ancient Olympic Games in Greece. The earliest recorded event was the stadion, a 192-metre sprint held in 776 BC. Since then, running has evolved significantly, becoming one of the most popular and widely followed sports in the world today.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng