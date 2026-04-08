Former Super Eagles boss Bonfrere Jo has explained why the Nigeria national team must qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria has now missed out on two consecutive editions after failing to qualify for the 2022 and 2026 World Cups

The 2030 edition, like the 2026 edition in the US, Mexico and Canada, will be jointly hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco

Former Super Eagles head coach Bonfrere Jo has explained why the Nigerian national team must not miss the 2030 FIFA World Cup after failure in previous editions.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing the playoff to rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, on away goals.

Super Eagles have failed to qualify for consecutive World Cups. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

DR Congo defeated Nigeria in the final of the playoff en route to beating Jamaica to qualify, thus ruining Nigeria's quest to qualify for the 2026 edition.

There have been growing calls among Nigerians for the board of the Nigeria Football Federation to face consequences for the persistent failure.

In the same period, Super Eagles won a silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire and bronze at the 2025 edition in Morocco.

In place of the World Cup, the NFF has arranged high-profile friendly matches against Poland and Portugal during the June international break.

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Jo explains Nigeria's World Cup failure

Nigeria's Atlanta 1996 Olympics-winning coach, Bonfrere Jo, has spoken about the country’s failure to qualify for two consecutive World Cup editions.

The manager admits that Nigeria’s failure is not only for Nigeria, but it is not good for the entire continent and urged the NFF to start preparation for the coming editions now.

“Super Eagles must put the 2026 World Cup disappointment behind them. Preparation for 2030 and 2034 must start now,” Jo told Complete Sports.

“It is not good that Nigeria will not be at the World Cup in 2026. It is not good for the players, not good for Nigeria, and not good for Africa.

“The Federation (NFF) must learn from the mistakes that led to Nigeria missing the 2026 World Cup. They should correct them and plan properly for 2030, starting with the 2027 AFCON.”

He urged the NFF not to fall into the same pit as Italy, who have failed to qualify for three consecutive tournaments despite winning it in 2006 World Cup and winning Euro 2020.

The Dutch tactician added that Nigeria’s absence will be missed by all because of the energy, glamour and atmosphere the fans bring to the tournaments.

Bonfrere Jo led Nigeria to win the Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medal. Photo by Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

“The NFF must act now to get things right. There is still enough time to prepare properly for the 2030 and even the 2034 World Cups,” he concluded.

Despite the failure to qualify, the NFF believes Nigeria has a chance after filing an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports after FIFA dismissed its eligibility case against DR Congo.

Super Eagles to defend Unity Cup crown

Legit.ng previously reported that Super will defend their Unity Cup crown in England next month against Jamaica, India and Zimbabwe national teams.

Nigeria won the title in 2025 after beating Jamaica in the final, after both teams defeated Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago in the first match, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng