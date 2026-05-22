Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant in Abia State resumes operation, boosting Nigeria's power supply

Governor Otti plans to expand plant capacity to 1,100 megawatts for industrial growth

Abia State invests in renewable projects, and reforms the was the plantelectricity sector for stability

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s struggling power sector received a major boost as the long-abandoned Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant in Abia State officially returned to operation after nearly two years of shutdown.

The 450-megawatt facility, which had remained inactive since 2023 due to gas supply disruptions and metering disputes, has now been revived and is already contributing about 370 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Alaoji power plant roars back to life with 370MW of electricity. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development is being seen as a breakthrough for power generation in the country and a significant win for Abia State’s industrial and economic ambitions.

Why was the plant shut down?

According to a report by Daily Sun, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engineer Jennifer Adighije, disclosed that the plant was forced offline after serious disagreements emerged over gas metering and trading points.

According to her, the dispute prompted gas supplier TotalEnergies to suspend supply to the facility, while unpaid obligations also piled up over time.

Speaking during a meeting with Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, Adighije explained that restoring the plant became one of the company’s top priorities after she assumed office in 2024.

She revealed that NDPHC carried out extensive repairs on the defective gas pipeline and successfully cleared outstanding debts owed to TotalEnergies, leading to the restoration of gas supply.

Three generating units restored

Adighije said major electromechanical rehabilitation works had also been completed at the facility.

As a result, three generating units identified as GT1, GT22, and GT23 are now fully operational and capable of dispatching approximately 375 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

She added that the Alaoji plant possesses strong transmission infrastructure with minimal evacuation constraints, making it one of the most viable generation assets in the country.

The revival is expected to ease pressure on Nigeria’s fragile electricity supply chain while improving power availability for homes and businesses.

Abia eyes industrial growth through stable power

Governor Alex Otti described the return of the plant as a critical milestone for Abia State’s economic transformation.

He recalled visiting the facility while it was dormant and lamented the waste of such enormous generation capacity.

“The last time I visited the Alaoji Plant, it was regrettable that such capacity was wasting away. I’m glad to learn that you have brought it back to life,” the governor stated.

Otti also disclosed ambitious plans to expand the facility’s capacity from 450 megawatts to 800 megawatts and eventually 1,100 megawatts, depending on funding availability.

According to him, electricity remains one of the strongest drivers of industrialisation, investment, and job creation.

Abia moves to control its electricity market

The governor further revealed that his administration has intensified efforts to reform the state’s electricity sector.

He said the state government had already ring-fenced the Umuahia electricity market and signed agreements with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to acquire electricity distribution assets covering Umuahia and nearby communities.

Otti explained that the Umuahia ring-fenced zone alone would require about 100 megawatts of electricity to adequately serve eight local government areas.

He added that Abia was also investing heavily in renewable energy projects and mini-grids to strengthen power access across the state.

Strategic partnership on the horizon

NDPHC also praised Abia State for its reforms in the electricity sector, particularly the Aba ring-fenced arrangement and the establishment of a state electricity regulatory agency.

Adighije expressed readiness to build a strategic partnership with the Abia government to deliver stable electricity to residents and businesses.

Alaoji Power plant promises constant power after two years of abandonment. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Following a tour of the facility, Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utility, Engineer Monday Ikechukwu, confirmed the state’s willingness to commence commercial negotiations with NDPHC.

He stressed that a reliable electricity supply remains one of the government’s biggest priorities as the state pushes for industrial expansion and economic growth.

Aba in darkness after 60 days of power

Legit.ng earlier reported that after an unprecedented 60 days of uninterrupted electricity, parts of Abia State have experienced their first blackout under Geometric Power’s service.

The outage, which began around 4:33 a.m. on Thursday, marks a temporary setback in what had become Nigeria’s most successful local power supply story.

Edise Ekong, Senior Brand and Communications Manager of Aba Power Electricity Company Ltd, the distribution arm of Geometric Power, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng