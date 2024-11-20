Elizade University Business Administration Graduate Bags First Class, Shares Throwback Matric Video
- A pretty young Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from a private institution, Elizade University in Ondo state
- She shared a video of herself with clips from her matriculation day in 2021 and her recent looks on her convocation day in 2024
- Many on social media who came across the lovely video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her admirable and inspiring academic achievement
A beautiful young Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from Elizade University in Ondo state.
She revealed she had bagged a first-class degree from the renowned private university.
The pretty lady shared a video from her convocation day on her TikTok page, @elvina.mia.
In the video, she also shared a throwback clip from her matriculation in 2021, in which she laughed and danced while celebrating her entry into the private university.
The young wore a blue dress underneath the black matriculation gown as a matriculant in 2021.
She captioned the video:
“From matriculation to convocation. #classof2024 #graduation2024 #convocation #graduate #firstclasshonours #grateful #bachelorsdegree #graduationtiktoktrend #graduationoutfit #elizadeuniversity.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as pretty lady bags first class from Elizade University
Many who came across the footage congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Femi said:
"Beauty with the brain."
Femtrillz said:
"congrats elvina."
Bolu said:
"Congratulations Moyo."
tundenson said:
"Congratulations dear."
Afe Babalola University First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.
Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.
