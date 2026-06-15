A young lady who attended the University of Port Harcourt for her undergraduate studies celebrated as she finally graduated

The fresh graduate mentioned her CGPA as she graduated as the best student from the school’s faculty of engineering

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady on her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Ijeoma Nwosu, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan.

She graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering with a first-class degree.

A UNIPORT first-class engineering graduate bags best in faculty and shares her CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/Ijeoma Nwosu

Source: UGC

UNIPORT first-class engineering graduate shares CGPA

On her LinkedIn page, Ijeoma Nwosu shared that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.80/5.0.

The intelligent lady also graduated as the best in her department and in the entire faculty of engineering.

The LinkedIn post read:

"Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Engineering, Uniport. First Class Graduate of Civil Engineering with a CGPA of 4.80 From a curious engineering student to a First-Class Civil Engineer.

"If someone had told me a few years ago that I would graduate as the 🔸Best Graduating Student in Civil Engineering 🔸Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Engineering And with a First Class degree (CGPA: 4.80/5.00) -I probably would have smiled and said, "Let's see how it goes." The truth is that this journey was never defined by a single exam, semester, or result.

"Today, I am grateful to have graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt with: 🏆 First Class Honours (CGPA: 4.80/5.00) 🏆 Best Graduating Student, Civil Engineering 🏆 Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Engineering 🏆 Dean's Prize Award Recipient 🏆 Inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers (GMNSE)

"I was also honored to be a beneficiary of the: 🎓 MTN Foundation Scholarship 🎓 Julius Berger Scholarship 🎓 Jim Ovia Foundation Scholarship 🎓 G4U Foundation Scholarship 🎓 Nyong & Dozzy Scholarship 🔸Grateful to God 🔸Grateful to my family 🔸Grateful to my mentors, lecturers, and friends for their support throughout this journey.

"As I begin the next chapter, I am excited about opportunities to learn, contribute, and grow within the engineering profession while helping to deliver infrastructure solutions that create lasting impact. The degree is an achievement. The journey is the reward. And this is only the beginning. B.Eng Civil Engineering | First Class Honours (4.80/5.00) | GMNSE."

A lady who bagged a first-class degree from UNIPORT emerges as the best in the engineering faculty. Photo: LinkedIn/Ijeoma Nwosu

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng