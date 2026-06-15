A Nigerian man shared his academic journey and visa experiences in a video posted on social media

The student turned down a full scholarship to South Africa during his secondary school days to go for a degree in the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

He faced three consecutive visa rejections at the United States Embassy before sharing recent update in his current condition

A Nigerian student has captured the attention of social media users after opening up about his academic journey, a missed scholarship, and multiple visa rejections.

Speaking in an interview session posted on TikTok by @moh.sheriff, the young man revealed that he secured a full scholarship to study in South Africa when he was in his second year of senior secondary school (SS2).

A Nigerian man who picked UNILAG for the South Africa scholarship shares his heartfelt story. Photo credit: @moh.sheriff/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Because of the guaranteed opportunity, his peers felt he did not need to stress over national examinations like JAMB or WAEC.

Student chooses UNILAG over South Africa scholarship

The student explained that he rejected the South African offer and chose the University of Lagos (UNILAG) instead, aiming to use his time there to prepare for an application to the United States.

In his own words from the video post:

"Like my secondary school, like SS2, I won a scholarship to study in South Africa. Full scholarship. So, when everybody was writing JAMB, WAEC in SS3, I already had a school. So, everyone was like, 'you don't even need to read for JAMB', do you understand? But then, I did not go to South Africa, I decided to come to UNILAG.

And the reason I wanted to come to UNILAG was I wanted to use that time to prepare and try to go for the US. Cuz, I'm always believing that, man, go for your dreams, don't even settle for less, even though everybody believes that staying in is more, do you understand? People believe like, 'go for South Africa now, it's good.' But I'm like, 'no, I want the US, I want UK.'"

UNILAG student gets denied at US embassy

Determined to reach the West, he studied hard, passed his SAT, and successfully secured admission to an American institution. He went ahead to book a flight ticket and pack his luggage, believing his public speaking skills would guarantee a smooth interview. However, his expectations were cut short at the embassy.

In the TikTok video, he said:

"In my mind I'm like, 'ah, I'm ready oh, I'm finally going to travel abroad.' And then I went to the US Embassy, and they did not give me my visa. Once. I went back again, they didn't give me my visa again, the second time. I went back the third time, they did not give me. How that changed my life is, I love the way my prayer points changed. So, the first time I went, everything that was in my head was: 'Omo, I'm the best in interview. I'm so good at public speaking. So, you people just give me my visa.' I already like packed my load, I booked my ticket, I'm ready to go. They did not give it to me."

The multiple rejections forced a deep shift in his spiritual outlook and personal growth. By his third attempt, his desperate prayers transformed into total submission to God's ultimate plan.

Reactions as UNILAG undergraduate shares relocation story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

Dra ama said"

"Funny enough, I'm seeing this video when things aren't going my way."

Valentine said:

"This was the talk of twitter that year.😅"

Unstoppable_Fola said:

"Thank you so much for this. The lord knows the best for you."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Man finally relocates abroad after visa rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian woman successfully relocated to the United Kingdom seven months after her first visa application was rejected.

Source: Legit.ng