Residents of Anjorin Community Development Association petitioned their representative, alleging that a major road project had suffered lengthy delays

The community claimed that construction materials used on the drainage project were below expected standards

Community leaders urged the lawmaker to conduct an inspection visit and ensure public funds allocated to the project were properly utilised

Surulere residents have called on their representative in the House of Representatives, Lanre Okunola, to intervene in what they described as the poor execution and prolonged delay of a road project in their community.

Members of the Anjorin Community Development Association in Baruwa Ward, Surulere 2 Constituency, submitted a petition alleging that the reconstruction of Anjorin Street has fallen short of expected standards despite the hardship residents have endured since preparatory work began nearly two years ago.

Sections of a road under construction as community members raise concerns over project quality. Photo: ACDA

Source: Original

Why are residents protesting road project?

According to the community in a statement made available to Legit.ng, drainage clearing started in August 2024 as part of plans to rehabilitate the road. However, they said the project failed to progress for several months after the initial exercise, leaving the area in a deteriorating condition.

Residents claimed that vegetation has since overtaken parts of the roadside and that access to properties became difficult after culverts and entrance slabs were removed during construction activities.

In the petition signed by the CDA chairman, Kehinde Okelade, the association contrasted the project with the reconstruction of nearby Onadeko Street, which it said was completed within seven months after being undertaken by the Itire/Ikate Local Council Development Area in 2025.

Anjorin Street residents inspect ongoing road construction work in Surulere, Lagos.

Source: Original

What concerns were raised over construction?

Okelade alleged that residents became worried after observing the quality of materials and supervision on the site.

He said:

“Sometime in August 2024, clearing of drainage commenced on Anjorin as preparation for the construction of the road. However, it was not until June 2025 that we noticed the breaking of culverts in front of buildings.

“Finally, the construction of the drainage commenced and we observed that the iron rods used for the construction were so tiny, below the required specifications and the work was being executed by mallams without any engineer on site for supervision.”

The community leader further claimed that a resident identified as Ayo was overseeing activities on the project despite not being known to residents as a qualified engineer.

What action do residents want taken?

The petition also accused those handling the project of excavating a junction connecting Akanji Street without consulting community leaders or affected residents. According to the association, the move disrupted access to the area.

Okelade warned that the current standard of work could lead to future structural failures. He cited Cole Street, which was reportedly reconstructed in 2024 but has already developed significant defects.

The CDA urged Okunola to conduct an inspection visit and ensure that public funds allocated to the project are properly utilised.

“As leaders within the community, we have been receiving so many complaints from residents regarding the state of Cole Street and also Anjorin about the poor construction and the slow pace of the construction, which has been ongoing for about two years”, he added.

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In another story, Lagos lawmaker and actor Desmond Elliot has publicly apologised to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over what he described as possible offences committed during political activities.

Elliot spoke on Friday, May 15, during an appearance on TVC’s Your View, where he reflected on his relationship with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng