A Nigerian lady has shared a video celebrating her graduation from the University of Ibadan

In a video, the brilliant lady revealed that she graduated with first class honours and also emerged as the best graduating student

A brilliant Nigerian lady has garnered massive accolades on social media for her amazing academic feat.

The lady, a new graduate of the University of Ibadan, graduated with first-class honours and emerged as the best graduating student in her faculty.

Lady bags first class honours from University of Ibadan Photo credit: @pinkygworldwide/X.

Girl celebrates graduating with first class

The accomplished graduate, identified on X as @kaotharspecial, shared heartwarming photos showcasing her proud moment, adorned in her academic regalia.

Her post was filled with congratulatory messages from social media users who were inspired by her outstanding achievement.

"God did. If it’s from UI, it must be of outstanding quality. Reintroducing: K.A, Salaudeen, B.A, Communication and Language Arts First class Honours Best Graduating Student (3.72/4.00). Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan. The Hassle worths the Tassle," she captioned the post.

Reactions as UI student bags first class

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate her.

Khayrr said:

"Congratulations baby. Allahumma Baarik boo."

Yhinker said:

"Allahuma Baarik. It only gets better and better from here inshaallah."

Tvmm Boss said:

"Congratulations omo mi. Cheers to many more achievements."

Ghee codes said:

"Congratulations Queen. Wowwwww, It seems all UI girls are bagging the first class degrees this year."

Chief Amy wrote:

"Big Big Congratulationss ma'am! Love this win for you! I'll be in your dm ma."

MobiSola added:

"Congratulations."

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

