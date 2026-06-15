Cape Verde goalkeeper, Vozinha has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

The Blue Sharks played a 0-0 draw against World Champions Sain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Fans have reacted to the historic performance of the African team after holding La Roja in their first match for the first time in 60 years

Africa's representatives, Cape Verde, have set a remarkable record at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament debutants held European champions Spain to a goalless draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, June 15.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha becomes the oldest player to keep a clean sheet at the World Cup opener. Photo by: Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

La Roja were repeatedly frustrated by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who produced a series of outstanding saves before half-time.

Ferran Torres came closest to breaking the deadlock for Spain, striking the crossbar with one effort before forcing another fine save from Vozinha.

The Cape Verde shot-stopper also denied Pedri and made another crucial intervention late in the first half to keep the scores level.

Spain introduced Lamine Yamal from the bench in an attempt to find a winner, but the Barcelona star was unable to make the desired impact.

Cape Verde nearly snatched a famous victory in the closing stages, only for Diney Borges to see his late header brilliantly saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, per ESPN.

Nico Williams also had an injury-disrupted season at Athletic Bilbao and was not introduced until the 87th minute.

The result earned the Blue Sharks a historic point against one of the tournament favourites and marked one of the biggest upsets of the competition so far.

Vozinha holds the ball in front of Nico Williams during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium. Photo by: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Vozinha keeps a clean sheet

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut.

According to OptaJoe, the 40-year-old recorded seven saves and was named Player of the Match against European champions Spain in Group H.

He has played for his nation since 2012 and has 81 caps entering the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde also made history by becoming the first African nation in 24 years to avoid defeat in its first-ever FIFA World Cup match.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following the historic performance of Vozinha. Read them below:

@YOLO_TrustSelf said:

"Forty years old and putting in that performance? That’s seriously heroic stuff. Makes you wonder what other amazing things he's done! 🐐🧤."

@Realdevdan added:

"Some players arrive at the World Cup to participate. Vozinha arrived to make history. 🇨🇻✨

"7 saves. Clean sheet. Absolute hero."

@dekunleomoboda wrote:

"The Cape Verde goalkeeper just submitted his CV to clubs in Europe."

CAF send message to Cape Verde

Legit.ng earlier reported that Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Cape Verde after they held Spain to a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup debut at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15.

The third smallest country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup went into the tournament with the odds stacked against them but they came out unscathed.

Source: Legit.ng