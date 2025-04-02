Regina Daniels' husband and senator, Ned Nwoko, has shared a fun video of them hosting his constituents at his residence in Abuja

A clip captured Ned Nwoke addressing the guests as they enjoyed their meal, while Regina Daniels stood beside

Several netizens also expressed excitement after they spotted one of 2Baba and Annie Idibia's daughters in the video

Nigerian businessman and senator, Ned Nwoko, has shared a video of himself and his wife, actress Regina Daniels, hosting his constituents at his Abuja residence.

Amid the viral rumours about their marital crisis, Regina's public supported her husband as a clip captured her standing beside him as he addressed his constituents.

Regina Daniels and Nwoko treat constituents to sumptuous meal. Credit: nedwoko.

Sharing the video on his social media timeline, the politician wrote,

"I had the pleasure of hosting my constituents, the elegant and ever-young Madam Chika Blessing Ossai of Aboh Kingdom, alongside her remarkable children—Dr. Kingsley Ossai, Chukwuma, Victor, and Maureen. It was a wonderful time celebrating family, hard work, and excellence. A special birthday wish to Chukwuma—may this new year bring you greater heights, wisdom, and fulfillment. Wishing the entire Ossai family continued success and prosperity."

However, aside from Ned's constituents, who were spotted enjoying a sumptuous meal at the politician's dining table, some eagle-eyed netizens were also quick to notice the presence of 2Baba and Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay's daughter Olivia.

Recall that Annie made headlines after she made her first public appearance with a visit to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' residence in Abuja.

Regina Daniels stands beside Ned Nwoko as he addresses his constituents. Credit: nednwoko.

Watch video as Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels host constituents below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko hosts his constituents

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens dropped comments about the bond between Regina Daniels and her husband. Others also gushed about seeing Olivia in the video.

Read the comments below:

onwuemeleprincessgina said:

"All Regina did was to take her marriage off on social media, trust me they're very much happy together."

unusual_chi said:

"Beautiful Olivia Idibia."

amyk_nancy wrote:

"There's something in dining together honestly, I love it so much."

jessy.wears said:

"I said it nobody believe me , there was never A fight between them, Dey are still very much married and A happy family, love and light she just use that to come back to social media."

mbukuku reacted:

"So still people cover their chairs/couches with those clothes (the white one). I didn’t expect that at Regina’s house. Some celebrities have better elegant beautiful house’s interior and decors than hers a Senate’s billionaire house."

adanna.24 said:

"EPA don go beg."

anastesia.ogechi said:

"She don come back nothing Dey street walahi."

shalic6 reacted:

"You can see this man truly love @regina.daniels , all haters are out into shame, the lala fans are ashamed now, only Regina can deal with this polygamy husband to change. I live Regina."

godisgoodm962 said:

"Regina has no choice, but to stick with this old man. Sold her sold for money."

Ned Nwoko shares his taste in women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko shared why he would not marry an impure woman or divorcee.

The Politician claimed that such decisions fall short of his unaffected standards.

This came after his lengthy poetic note celebrating his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife and actress Regina Daniels.

