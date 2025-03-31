American rapper Kanye West has made headlines on the Nigerian social media space over his comments about Nigerians

The Grammy-winning rapper had a recent interview with DJ Akademiks where he spoke about the American music industry

Kanye West then expressed his admiration for Nigerians in the trending video and it got several people talking

Popular American rapper Kanye West recently praised Nigerians in a video making the rounds on social media.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, the 47-year-old rapper lamented about American artists not being smart enough to run their things properly. According to Kanye, the Jews run everything.

Nigerians react to Kanye West praising them in viral video.

To buttress his point, Kanye, who recently bragged about turning down $2 million to promote a crypto scam, said that people should try to run TV stations or record labels without getting a Jewish person involved and that if they can, he would take back his words.

Speaking further, the Grammy-winning rapper said that until people can get their things together like Nigerians, Chinese, Jews and Indians, then everything he has said still stands.

In Kanye’s words:

“Artists be dumb bro! It’s like they can’t even effing count bro! Jewish people run their whole sh!t, the lawyers run their whole ish, our whole ish! The contracts are set up for us to not read it. Go and try to run a whole record label without a Jewish person then I’d take back what I had to say. Set up your whole TV network, make it run with no Jewish investors, let me see how that works. Until motherfvckers can really get their ish together like the Nigerians, or like the Chinese, or like the Jewish or like the tech Indians, everything I’m saying counts.”

Reactions as Kanye West praises Nigerians

As expected, Kanye’s mention of Nigerians piqued the interest of many on social media after the video went viral. Some of them reflected on the US rapper’s words and wondered if he was sure of what he was saying:

Bablojayofficial said:

“Ye no know Wetin de go on, no worries!”

Onome1o said:

“This one won carry Nigeria 🇳🇬 trend dey play 😂.”

Yogoyaganearhere wrote:

“Yea. Nigerians overseas are very brilliant.”

He_whisperzz said:

“Nigeria ke 😭😭.”

Juz1dan2 said:

“Leadership and good followers is what we lack.”

Airlordworld said:

“I hope commenters understand that when referring to our nation, it's 'Nigerians' (the people) rather than 'Nigeria' (the country). As Nigerians, we're known for our bravery, resilience, and dedication. While our government may have its flaws, our people are truly great! 👍”

Feelingdizzyet said:

“Do we take praise from a man going crazy in a clansman fit……?”

Kwatwau said:

““The contracts are set up for us not to read it” …. Great point. Terms and conditions dey reach 3 pages with font size 3-4. Na wen e cast dem go tell you say dem write am for terms and conditions 😂.”

Damileskiy wrote:

“Outfit inspired by Lagbaja 🇳🇬 ❤️.”

6554.raymond said:

“Una sure say na Kanye West talk this one abeg oga interviewer abeg help open that thing wey dey him head I want check something.”

True_yarn said:

“Malcolm said same things without the Klan regalia so make nobody try to justify or gaslight us.”

Rollyscakery said:

“Why is everyone highlighting that it's the Nigerians in the diaspora and not the ones in Nigeria. Relax! Let's not create the division they want! Let's take the compliment as ONE and uplift each other. Don't fall for the okiedoke! Chill y'all!”

Airdeeudofa wrote:

“If Kanye Praise you… Run o….”

Beyonce, Jay Z to take legal action against Kanye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay-Z and Beyoncé appeared to have reacted to Kanye West's derogatory comments about their children.

Recall that Twitter was on fire on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, when Kanye West began to spill so much about certain people, including the power couple and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A new development reported by Page Six stated that the couple "will absolutely not stand for it" after the way Kanye spoke about their children in a vulgar and offensive manner.

