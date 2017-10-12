What is the population of Nigeria by states: Latest data as of 2023

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa. Its population is known for its ethnic and cultural diversity, with more than 250 distinct ethnic groups and languages. Here is a review of the latest published data on the population of Nigeria by state.

Nigeria is subdivided into six regions known as geopolitical zones. The zones are further subdivided into states. There are 36 states in Nigeria today.

What is the population of Nigeria by states?

The most recent population data for all 36 states in Nigeria was gathered in 2019. Below is a list displaying the population figures for each Nigerian state.

Rank as of 2019 States Population (2016) Population (2019) 1 Kano State 9,401,288 14,253,549 2 Lagos State 9,113,605 12,772,884 3 Katsina State 5,801,584 9,300,382 4 Kaduna State 6,113,503 8,324,285 5 Bauchi State 4,653,066 7,540,663 6 Oyo State 5,580,894 7,512,855 7 Rivers State 5,198,716 7,034,973 8 Jigawa State 4,361,002 6,779,080 9 Niger Stat 3,954,772 6,220,617 10 Ogun State 3,751,140 5,945,275 11 Sokoto State 3,702,676 5,863,187 12 Benue State 4,253,641 5,787,706 13 Borno State 4,171,104 5,751,590 14 Anambra State 4,177,828 5,599,910 15 Zamfara State 3,278,873 5,317,793 16 Delta State 4,112,445 5,307,543 17 Imo State 3,927,563 5,167,722

Rank as of 2019 States Population (2016) Population (2019) 18 Kebbi State 3,256,541 5,001,610 19 Ondo State 3,460,877 4,969,707 20 Akwa Ibom State 3,902,051 4,780,581 21 Adamawa State 3,178,950 4,536,948 22 Edo State 3,233,366 4,461,137 23 Plateau State 3,206,531 4,400,974 24 Enugu State 3,267,837 4,396,098 25 Osun State 3,416,959 4,237,396 26 Cross River State 2,892,988 4,175,020 27 Kogi State 3,314,043 4,153,734 28 Abia State 2,845,380 3,841,943 29 Gombe State 2,365,040 3,623,462 30 Yobe State 2,321,339 3,398,177 31 Ekiti State 2,398,957 3,350,401 32 Taraba State 2,294,800 3,331,885 33 Kwara State 2,365,353 3,259,613 34 Ebonyi State 2,176,947 3,007,155 35 Nasarawa State 1,869,377 2,632,239 36 Bayelsa State 1,704,515 2,394,725 - Federal Capital Territory 1,406,239 2,702,443

What is the total population of Nigeria?

Here is a summary table of the population of Nigeria for several years.

Year Population Global rank 2023 223,804,632 6 2022 218,541,212 6 2020 208,327,405 7 2015 183,995,785 7 2010 160,952,853 7 2005 140,490,722 9 2000 122,851,984 10 1995 108,187,610 10 1990 95,214,257 10 1985 83,585,251 10 1980 72,951,439 11 1975 62,851,312 11 1970 55,569,264 12 1965 49,925,799 14 1960 44,928,342 14 1955 40,839,223 14

Top 20 most populated cities in Nigeria

Nigeria is known for its vibrant and diverse cities, each with a unique culture. Here are the top 20 most populated cities in Nigeria.

Rank City Population 1 Lagos 9,000,000 2 Kano 3,626,068 3 Ibadan 3,565,108 4 Kaduna 1,582,102 5 Port Harcourt 1,148,665 6 Benin City 1,125,058 7 Maiduguri 1,112,449 8 Zaria 975,153 9 Aba 897,560 10 Jos 816,824 11 Ilorin 814,192 12 Oyo 736,072 13 Enugu 688,862 14 Abeokuta 593,100 15 Abuja 590,400 16 Sokoto 563,861 17 Onitsha 561,066 18 Warri 536,023 19 Ebute Ikorodu 535,619 20 Okene 479,178

What is the current population of Nigeria?

Nigeria currently boasts a population of approximately 224 million, securing its place as the sixth most populous country in the world, including dependencies.

The nation's population density is 246 individuals per square kilometre (636 people per square mile). As of 2023, roughly 53.9% of the population resides in urban areas, totalling 120,696,717 people.

What is the population of Nigeria in 2023?

As per Worldometer's analysis of the most recent United Nations data, Nigeria's current population surpasses 224 million, accounting for approximately 2.78% of the global population.

The demographic distribution of the population of Nigeria by states reflects the nation's diversity across different regions. These states serve as the foundation for equitable political, economic, and educational resource allocation within the country.

