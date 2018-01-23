Largest country in Africa in 2023: ranked by population and land mass

Africa is the second largest continent in the world after Asia. The continent covers around 30.3 million km², including adjacent islands. This is about 20% or one-fifth of Earth's land area. Africa has 54 countries and other dependencies/territories, and its population size of 1.4 billion people accounts for about 18% of the world's population. This article ranks all 54 countries and other dependencies by landmass and population to help you discover the largest country in Africa.

Africa has 54 fully recognized sovereign states of various government types, and most governments use the parliamentary systems. There are also eight cities and islands that are part of non-African states and two de facto independent states with limited or no recognition.

Which is the largest country in Africa by land mass?

Capital city: Algiers (El Djazaïr)

Government: Semi-presidential system

Currency: Algerian Dinar

Official languages: Arabic, Tamazight

Area: 2.382 million km²

Algeria is the largest country in Africa by area, with 2,381,740 km² total land area size. Its land area also makes it the tenth-largest country in the world. This North African country has a Mediterranean coastline and a Saharan desert interior. By population, it is the 10th largest country in Africa, with a population size of around 45,606,480 people.

List of countries in Africa ranked by land mass

South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya are some of the most famous African countries. Nonetheless, this does not imply these countries occupy the biggest land surface. Some African countries have more land area size than these three. Below are the 54 African countries ranked by land mass from largest to smallest:

Country Total area (km²) Algeria 2,381,740 DR Congo 2,344,858 Sudan 1,861,484 Libya 1,759,540 Chad 1,284,000 Niger 1,267,000 Angola 1,246,700 Mali 1,240,192 South Africa 1,219,090 Ethiopia 1,104,300 Mauritania 1,030,700 Egypt 1,001,450 Tanzania 947,300 Nigeria 923,768 Namibia 824,292 Mozambique 799,380 Zambia 752,618 South Sudan 644,329 Somalia 637,657 Central African Republic 622,984 Madagascar 587,041 Botswana 581,730 Kenya 580,367 Cameroon 475,440 Morocco 446,550 Zimbabwe 390,757 Republic of the Congo 342,000 Ivory Coast 322,463 Burkina Faso 274,200

Country Total area (km²) Gabon 267,667 Western Sahara (disputed dependency) 266,000 Guinea 245,857 Uganda 241,038 Ghana 238,533 Senegal 196,722 Tunisia 163,610 Malawi 118,484 Eritrea 117,600 Benin 112,622 Liberia 111,369 Sierra Leone 71,740 Togo 56,785 Guinea-Bissau 36,125 Lesotho 30,355 Equatorial Guinea 28,051 Burundi 27,830 Rwanda 26,338 Djibouti 23,200 Eswatini 17,364 Gambia 11,300 Cape Verde 4,033 Réunion (France dependency) 2,512 Mauritius 2,235 Comoros 2,040 São Tomé and Príncipe 964 Seychelles 455 Saint Helena (The UK dependency) 394 Mayotte (France dependency) 374

Which is the largest country in Africa by population?

Capital city: Abuja

Government: Federal republic system

Currency: Nigerian Naira

Official language: English

Area: 923,768 km²

Nigeria is the largest country in Africa by population, with around 223,804,632 people. It is in the Western part of the continent and has a coastline facing the Atlantic Ocean. By landmass, it is the 6th largest country in Africa, with a 1,267,000 km² land area.

List of countries in Africa ranked by population

According to the United Nations Statistics, all 54 African countries ranked by population size from largest to smallest. The list also contains other dependencies (or dependent territories/areas) or Areas of Special Sovereignty (autonomous territories).

Country Population size Nigeria 223,804,632 Ethiopia 126,527,060 Egypt 112,716,598 DR Congo 102,262,808 Tanzania 67,438,106 South Africa 60,414,495 Kenya 55,100,586 Sudan 48,109,006 Uganda 48,582,334 Algeria 45,606,480 Morocco 37,840,044 Angola 36,684,202 Ghana 34,121,985 Mozambique 33,897,354 Madagascar 30,325,732 Côte d'Ivoire 28,873,034 Cameroon 28,647,293 Niger 27,202,843 Burkina Faso 23,251,485 Mali 23,293,698 Malawi 20,931,751 Zambia 20,569,737 Chad 18,278,568 Senegal 17,763,163 Somalia 18,143,378 Zimbabwe 16,665,409 Guinea 14,190,612 Rwanda 14,094,683 Benin 13,712,828

Country Population size Burundi 13,238,559 Tunisia 12,458,223 South Sudan 11,088,796 Togo 9,053,799 Sierra Leone 8,791,092 Libya 6,888,388 Congo 6,106,869 Central African Republic 5,742,315 Liberia 5,418,377 Mauritania 4,862,989 Eritrea 3,748,901 Gambia 2,773,168 Botswana 2,675,352 Namibia 2,604,172 Gabon 2,436,566 Lesotho 2,330,318 Guinea-Bissau 2,150,842 Equatorial Guinea 1,714,671 Mauritius 1,300,557 Eswatini 1,210,822 Djibouti 1,136,455 Réunion (France dependency) 981,796 Comoros 852,075 Cape Verde 598,682 Western Sahara (disputed dependency) 587,259 Mayotte (France dependency) 335,995 Sao Tome & Principe 231,856 Seychelles 107,660 Saint Helena (The UK dependency) 5,314

Which country is the largest in Africa?

Algeria is the largest country in Africa by land mass. Its total land area is 2,381,740 km². Meanwhile, Nigeria is the largest country in Africa by population. It has a population size of around 223,804,632 people.

Which country is the most populated in Africa?

Nigeria has the largest population in Africa. This West African country has a population size of around 223,804,632 people.

What is the smallest country in Africa that is not an island?

The Gambia in West Africa is the smallest country in Africa, with an 11,300 km² total land area size, including a narrow Atlantic coastline.

Which country in Africa is the smallest?

Seychelles is the smallest country in Africa overall. By land mass, it only occupies a total land area of 455 km². The Seychelles is a favorite tour destination for many because it is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa.

Algeria is the largest country in Africa by landmass. It is also one of the main tourist attractions is the Sahara. Meanwhile, Nigeria is the largest country in Africa by population. It has the second-largest film industry worldwide, and many also know it as a fashion, technological, and creative hub in Africa.

