Who is Arnetta Yardbourgh? Meet Shaquille O'Neal's ex-girlfriend

Arnetta Yardbourgh is an American businessperson and wellness consultant. She is widely known as Shaquille O'Neal's ex-girlfriend. O'Neal is a former American professional basketball player and sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. Despite her relationship with a well-known figure, Arnetta has maintained a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Arnetta Yardbourgh in Houston, Texas (L). Arnetta Yardbourgh during the HMWP wards in Houston, Texas (R).

Arnetta Yardbourgh, Shaquille O'Neal's ex-girlfriend, came into the spotlight for being romantically linked with the former professional basketball player. Arnette and Shaquille began dating in 1922 and separated in 1996. The former partners share a daughter named Taahirah O'Neal.

Profile summary

Full name Arnetta Marie Yardbourgh Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 1971 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children Taahirah O’Neal School Judson High School University Schreiner University, University of Houston and Walden University Profession Businesswoman, philanthropist, wellness consultant

Arnetta Yardbourgh’s biography

The ex-celebrity partner was born in Houston, Texas, United States, where she resides. She is an American national of African-American descent.

What is Arnetta Yardbourgh’s age?

The American businesswoman is 51 years old as of 2024. When was Arnetta Yardbourgh born? She was born on 10 December 1971. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Fast five facts about Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Arnetta Yardbourgh’s educational background

Arnetta graduated from Judson High School in San Antonio in 1990 and later enrolled at Schreiner University, where she graduated with a Master of Liberal Arts and General Studies in 1992. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from the University of Houston.

Arnetta holds an MLA in Graduate Studies and Humanities from Houston Christian University and a CPCC in Co-Active Coaching from Coaches Training Institute. In 2014, he graduated from Walden University with a Doctorate in Psychology.

What does Arnetta Yardbourgh do for a living?

Arnetta is a businessperson and philanthropist. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a professional coach and wellness consultant at AY & Associates, LLC, a boutique Coaching, Wellness, and Consulting firm. She is the owner and founder of the company and has held the position since February 2010.

She has also worked for Femfessionals LLC DBA FemCity, an innovative business community for women with locations throughout the US and worldwide, since July 2015. Initially, she was the President of Sugar Land Legends, a men's semi-professional basketball team based in Sugar Land, Texas, from January 2013 to January 2017.

From 2013 to 2013, she served as a wellness consultant at Tri Fit. She also served as a coach for Houston Coaches from 2002 to 2018, as a life coach for OTR Life Coaching Inc. from November 2002 to December 2009 and as a greeting card publisher at On The Real Inc. from August 1997 to October 2002.

Who is Arnetta Yardbourgh’s husband?

The American wellness consultant has no husband and has never been married. However, she was previously in a relationship with Shaquille O’Neal. The former partners began dating in 1992 and parted ways in January 1996.

They share a daughter named Taahirah O'Neal, born on 18 July 1996, six months after their separation.

According to her LinkedIn account, Arnetta Yardbourgh’s daughter works as a communications associate analyst for PepsiCo. She is a part-time social media assistant at her dad's entertainment company, Mine O Mine. Despite their separation, Arnetta and Shaquille have remained on good terms as co-parents, focusing on raising their daughter.

During a 2022 interview with The Pivot Podcast, Shaquille revealed that he is still on good terms with his exes. He said:

I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children. I have to protect and I have to provide and I have to love for them forever.

Who is Shaquille O'Neal’s wife?

Shaquille O'Neal is not currently married. However, he was previously married to Shaunie Henderson. They got married in 2002 and divorced in 2011. Shaunie is a television personality, and one of the executive producers of the reality show Basketball Wives.

Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Boys & Girls Club on 11 May 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Since their divorce, Shaquille has been linked to a few different women, but he has not remarried.

How much money did Shaq's ex-wife get?

Shaunie O'Neal received $10,000 per month in alimony and another $10,000 per month for child support from Shaquille O'Neal, totalling $240,000 annually.

What is Arnette Yardbourgh’s height?

The American philanthropist is 5 feet 8 inches or 180 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Taahirah O'Neal's mother? She is Arnette Yardbourgh, an American businesswoman and wellness consultant. She is best known as the ex-girlfriend of Shaquille O'Neal, a former American professional basketball player. Where is Arnette Yardbourgh from? She was born in Houston, Texas, United States. How old is Arnette Yardbourgh? The wellness consultant is 51 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 December 1971. Who is Arnetta Yardbourgh’s husband? The businessperson does not have a husband at the moment. She is presumed single. What is Arnetta Yardbourgh’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 180 centimetres tall. Does Arnetta Yardbourgh have children? She has a daughter named Taahirah O’Neal with her ex-boyfriend Shaquille O’Neal. What happened between Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaquille O'Neal? They broke up in January 1996 after dating for four years from 1992. What does Arnetta Yardbourgh do now? She is the founder and president of AY & Associates, LLC and serves as a professional coach and wellness consultant there.

Arnetta Yardbourgh is a businesswoman, motivational speaker and philanthropist. She is the owner and president of AY & Associates, LLC. Arnetta is widely recognised as Shaquille O'Neal's ex-girlfriend. Her ex-partner is an American former professional basketball player. She and Shaquille dated from 1992 to 1996, and they have a daughter together.

