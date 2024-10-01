Sam Hartman's girlfriend, parents, stats and NFL career

Sam Hartman is a professional American football quarterback for the Washington Commanders. He gained prominence during his college football playing for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons team at Wake Forest University. Besides his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. For instance, they want to know who Sam Hartman's girlfriend is.

Sam Hartman developed an interest in football from a young age. He played football during his junior high education at Davidson Day School, earning first-team all-state honours and four Charlotte Observer Awards. Due to his associations with some ladies, questions about his personal life, such as, "Who is Sam Hartman's wife?" have flocked the internet.

Profile summary

Who is Sam Hartman's girlfriend?

The American footballer is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Tyla Ochoa, a soccer player at Wake Forest. He met Tyla while attending North Carolina College from 2018 to 2022. However, the two keep their love life under wraps.

During an interview, Sam disclosed that he has a girlfriend, although he didn't mention the name. He said:

I have a girlfriend. She plays soccer at Wake Forest, and she's awesome.

Sam Hartman's age and educational background

The NFL player was born on 29 July 1999 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. He is 25 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Sam began his educational journey at Davidson Day School, where he played football. He later moved to Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) in his senior year in 2017 and continued playing football.

In 2018, Sam earned a scholarship to study at Wake Forest University. He left Wake Forest University in 2022 and joined Notre Dame in 2023, where he is a non-degree-seeking student majoring in Communication and minoring in Journalism.

Sam Hartman's family

Sam is the son of Lisa and Mark Hartman. His dad is a doctor and surgeon. He has an older brother, Joe Hartman, who played basketball at Division III Haverford College in Pennsylvania. During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show in August 2023, he said his brother is a medical student at the University of Florida.

He also had another half-brother called Demitri Allison. Demitri moved to stay with the Hartman family at the age of 15. He was also a football player, playing wide receiver on the Elon Phoenix football team at Elon University. Allison passed away on 11 November 2015, at the age of 21, after allegedly taking his life away.

Sam had a strong bond with Demitri and was greatly affected by his death. In a post on Faith Driven Athlete, Sam expressed himself by saying:

I stood on that practice field as the news was relayed to me that Demitri Allison had died. The young man that my family had taken in when I was 12 years old was suddenly gone. The same brother that had ran routes for me and was my biggest fan was suddenly gone.

He added:

Demitri always had a smile that lit up the room. I never saw him down, probably because he was so focused on everybody else. He always seemed to brighten up your day, and he was just the coolest person to be around. Whenever you were struggling with something, Demitri was usually the cure to your problems.

The footballer wears a wristband with Demitri Allison's initials, D.A. He wore jersey No. 10 in his half-brother's honour, as it was Demitri's jersey number.

Career

Sam began playing football for Davidson Day School, recording 6,388 yards and 69 touchdowns in his junior year. He earned the first-team all-state honours and four Charlotte Observer Awards. The quarterback also made history by having a 563-yard passing game that was the third-highest in county history behind only Will Grier and Chris Leak

After transferring to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in 2017, he continued playing football. In his senior year, he led the team to a 7-3 record, throwing for 3,093 yards, 29 touchdowns, and nine rushing scores. His prowess on the football field earned him a three-star rating by 247Sports and the No. 12 pro-single passer ranking in the 2019 class.

The documentary QBI: Beyond the Lights featured his football journey for his final season in high school. After high school, he joined Wake Forest University in 2018 and began as a freshman for the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons and threw for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In 2019, he played four games as a sophomore, accruing 830 yards and three scores. Despite a slight sophomore slump, he rebounded in 2020, leading Wake Forest to a 4-3 record with 2,224 yards and 13 touchdowns. Additionally, he was ranked No. 28 nationwide.

In 2021, he played against Army and recorded 458 yards and five scores. The footballer earned several accolades, including the Brian Piccolo Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Gator Bowl co-MVP award, and third-team All-ACC. He ended the season with 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns.

In January 2023, he transferred to Notre Dame, intending to get drafted into the NFL. He started 57 games before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sam Hartman's stats

Sam played college football for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for five seasons before playing the 2023 season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Below is a summary of his college football stats.

Career Total Notre Dame (1 Yr) Wake Forest (5 Yrs) G 60 12 48 Cmp 1135 191 944 Att 1898 301 1597 Cmp% 59.8 63.5 59.1 Yds 15656 2689 12967 TD 134 24 110 TD% 7.1 8.0 6.9 Int 49 8 41 Int% 2.6 2.7 2.6 Y/A 8.2 8.9 8.1 AY/Y 8.50 9.33 8.34 Y/C 13.8 14.1 13.7 Y/G 260.9 224.1 270.1 Rate 147.2 159.5 144

Will Sam Hartman be drafted in the NFL?

Although football quarterback Sam Hartman did not hear his name called during the NFL draft, he did sign a contract with the Washington Commanders. He plays for the team as an undrafted free agent.

How much does Sam Hartman make?

Hartman signed a three-year contract worth $2,850,000 with the Washington Commanders, including a $20,000 signing bonus, $245,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $950,000. He is expected to make the roster with a base salary of $795,000 in 2024.

Sam Hartman's surgery

Why did Sam Hartman have his rib removed? The football quarterback was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, which causes a blood clot in a vein underneath the collarbone. It led him to undergo surgery in August 2022.

He had undergone thyroid surgery in his teenage years, which was alleged to have been attributed to a blood clot. His highest rib bone near his collarbone was removed, and the footballer requested to keep the rib bone. His mom made him a necklace incorporating the rib bone.

What are some fun facts about Sam Hartman?

Sam Hartman is an American football quarterback for the Washington Commanders. He played college football for Wake Forest and Notre Dame. Since the athlete rose to stardom, many people have been interested in knowing who his girlfriend is. Sam Hartman's girlfriend is reported to be Tyla Ochoa, an athlete.

