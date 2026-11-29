Laila Charani posted a video on Instagram sitting with her son and Regina Daniels' two sons, calling them her beautiful children

Viewers noticed what appeared to be a difference in how Laila treated Regina's second son compared to the others in the clip

The video divided fans, with some praising Laila's warmth and others calling out her treatment of Regina's younger boy

Laila Charani, widely known as the fifth wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, has set social media buzzing after posting a video of herself with the children she shares the household with, including those of the senator's estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels.

In the clip, shared on her Instagram page on November 28, 2026, Laila sat alongside her own son and Regina's two boys.

Laila Charani's interaction with Regina Daniels' sons attracts mixed reactions from fans. Photo: mnslailacharani/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

While she held her son and Regina Daniels' first son close, viewers were quick to point out that she appeared to push away the hand of Regina's second son, who had reached out to his brother during the interaction.

Her caption, however, painted a picture of unity, as Laila Charani wrote:

"My Beautiful Children 💕🥰"

Watch Laila and Regina Daniels' sons' moment in the Instagram video below:

Fans divided over Laila's treatment of Regina Daniels' second son

The video triggered a split in the comments section. Some followers were moved by what they saw as a generous gesture from a co-wife, noting that Laila Charani stepped beyond the usual boundaries of polygamous household tensions to embrace children who are not hers.

Others, though, focused on the moment involving Regina Daniels' younger son and weren't satisfied with what they saw.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@queen_delight01:

"God bless you for being a mom to all the kids 😍"

@petielaizer:

"You can see how kids are comfortable with her. She's nice woman"

@jee8734:

"Regi be thanking god that Laila is not a Nigerian lady ..ur kids for see shege 😂😂"

@mitch_njee:

"The last born feels left out why did you push his hand away his brother was just kissing his small hand 🤦🏻‍♀️nkt"

@marthakeshy:

"Those boys needs their mother especially the small one"

@makanakamartha:

"Why do you hate the last born?"

@jessicahrlene:

"I FEEL THAT SHE DON'T LIKE THE LAST ONE😢, I ALWAYS SEE THAT"

Laila Charani's video with Regina Daniels' children sparks debate over her relationship with the actress' sons. Photo: mnslailacharani/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength, and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you, Reg.”

Source: Legit.ng