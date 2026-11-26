Presidential spokesperson Daniel Bwala made a pointed claim about Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's political motives

Bwala alleged that Kwankwaso's alliance with Obi is driven by a long-term 2031 presidential calculation

The spokesperson also questioned why Peter Obi remains in the 2027 race despite having little chance of winning

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, has alleged that Rabiu Kwankwaso's decision to align with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general election is not driven by any shared political vision, but by personal ambitions targeting the 2031 presidential race.

Bwala made the claim during an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, 26 November, sparking fresh debate about the motives of key opposition figures in Nigerian politics.

Daniel Bwala claims Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi can't win the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM, @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Bwala's claim about Kwankwaso

According to Bwala, Kwankwaso calculated that joining forces with Obi would help him build cross-regional political appeal, something he would need to mount a credible presidential bid in 2031. "Kwankwaso, I have reason to believe, has joined Obi because of his 2031 ambition. He knows Obi will not win, but he needs cross appeal," Bwala said in the interview.

The presidential spokesperson did not stop at Kwankwaso. He also questioned the reasoning behind Obi's continued participation in the 2027 election race, suggesting the Labour Party candidate has little expectation of winning but views the contest as a platform for staying relevant. "Peter Obi also knows he will not win, but he is in the race for election because it keeps him in the news," Bwala added.

Opposition alliance under scrutiny

The remarks come as Nigeria's political landscape heats up ahead of the 2027 elections, with opposition figures exploring alliances and coalitions to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress. Kwankwaso, who leads the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, have both maintained high public profiles since the last general election.

Bwala's comments frame their reported alliance not as an ideological partnership but as a transactional arrangement shaped by individual political calculations stretching well beyond the 2027 contest.

See the video of Bwala's interview on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng