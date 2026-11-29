Lionel Messi and Harry Kane cannot score any more official goals in the 2026 calendar year

Messi's Major League Soccer season ended after Inter Miami’s playoff elimination

For Kane, he can not add to his tally of 55 goals this year after suffering a lengthy injury

2026 is getting close to the end, and Lionel Messi’s record of 91 goals in a calendar year is set to survive another year, as no player is close to breaking it.

Messi will not play another match in 2026 after Inter Miami were eliminated from the MLS Playoff, and the regular season won't resume till February 2027.

Lionel Messi's 91 goals in 2012 survives another year. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane will not score another goal in 2026 after suffering an injury that will rule him out for the next three months.

He currently has 55 goals, the highest in European football in 2026. Unfortunately, it is not enough for him to be in the top 10 of most goals in a single calendar year.

Legit.ng looks at the top 10 highest goal-scorers of a calendar year, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

10. Pele (1959) – 64 Goals

The football legend featured three times on this list, with the first coming in 1959. Pele scored 64 goals in 51 matches for Santos and Brazil, putting him 10th in the overall top 10.

Kylian Mbappe (2025) – 66 Goals

Mbappe scored 66 goals in total in 2025, 59 for Real Madrid and 7 for France. He currently ranks 10th on this list with 66 goals in total. He has the lowest goals-per-game ratio of anyone in the top 10 and is the only player with a ratio below one.

Cristiano Ronaldo (2013) – 69 Goals

Ronaldo had the most prolific year of his career in 2013, when he scored 69 goals in 59 games for club and country. Despite his impressive goal-scoring record, he ended the calendar year without a major trophy, although he did get his hands on the Ballon d’Or at the expense of Franck Ribery.

Robert Lewandowski (2021) – 69 Goals

The Polish striker broke many goal-scoring records in 2021 and won the league, DFL-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup at Bayern Munich.

He won multiple Golden Boots in 2021, although it wasn’t quite enough to earn him a Ballon d’Or as he finished second behind Messi, who won the 2021 Copa America that year.

Romario (2000) – 72 Goals

At 34, Romario enjoyed his most prolific year in 2000. He played for Vasco da Gama and the Brazil national team, scoring an impressive 72 goals that year. He played until he was 43 and retired in 2009.

Zico (1979) – 72 Goals

The ‘white Pele’, as he was fondly referred to, was unstoppable in 1979. He was not a centre forward yet scored 72 goals that year, making his exploits even more remarkable.

Pele (1965) – 72 Goals

Pele's second entry on this list was his next most prolific year in 1965, six years after his first exploits. As noted by Planet Football, in the regular league season, he scored 49 goals in 28 appearances, averaging 1.75 goals per game

Pele (1958) – 75 Goals

Pele’s best goal-scoring year was 1958 when he won the World Cup with Brazil as a teenager, scoring in the quarter-final, semi-final and final. The 75 goals that year was a record he held for 14 years before Muller came along and smashed it in 1972.

Gerd Muller (1982) - 85 goals

The German legend scored 85 goals, and up until 2012, Muller held this particular record, having scored 85 goals in the calendar year of 1972.

Lionel Messi (2012) – 91 goals

Messi was at his prolific best in 2012 under Pep Guardiola, scoring an astonishing 91 goals during that year to set a new record for most goals in the 12-month period.

He broke Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller’s record of 85, which had stood for 40 years. Messi topped the record with six goals to ensure that whoever tries to break it would have extra work to do.

As noted by France 24, the Zambian FA, shortly after Messi broke the record, claimed that their former player Godfrey Chitalu scored 107 goals, also in 1972.

FIFA did not ratify any, maintaining a position that they do not keep statistical records of clubs. Flamengo also challenged the record, claiming that Zico scored 89 in 1989, which Messi eventually surpassed.

Harry Kane speaks after winning Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported that Harry Kane shared a motivational post on his social media pages after winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The England and Bayern Munich forward went from suffering from a trophy drought to winning the most coveted individual prize in football.

Source: Legit.ng