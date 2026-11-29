CNG vehicle conversion costs in Nigeria have climbed to ₦750,000, putting the switch beyond reach for many motorists

High petrol prices are driving interest in CNG, but savings depend on mileage, conversion costs and refuelling access

Affordable financing, more refuelling stations and reliable safety standards could help accelerate Nigeria’s CNG adoption

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The cost of converting petrol-powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nigeria has climbed to as much as ₦750,000, raising fresh concerns among motorists seeking relief from high petrol prices.

The development comes as many vehicle owners explore cheaper alternatives to petrol amid rising transportation expenses and pressure on household incomes.

The cost of CNG conversions hits N700,000 amid high petrol prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

However, the substantial upfront cost of switching to CNG could discourage motorists, particularly commercial transport operators and private vehicle owners struggling with mounting financial obligations.

The latest increase also raises questions about the affordability and widespread adoption of alternative fuel in Nigeria.

Motorists face fresh hurdles over CNG conversion costs

Although CNG presents an opportunity for motorists to reduce their fuel expenses, the financial commitment required to convert vehicles remains a significant obstacle.

With conversion costs reaching ₦750,000, many Nigerians may find it difficult to finance the transition despite the potential long-term economic benefits.

For commercial drivers, whose daily earnings depend heavily on fuel expenditure, switching to CNG could offer considerable savings over time.

However, raising the initial capital for conversion could prove challenging, especially for operators already grappling with vehicle maintenance costs and other business expenses.

Private car owners who drive less frequently may also require a longer period to recover their conversion expenses through fuel savings.

High petrol prices drive interest in alternative fuel

The search for cheaper transportation alternatives has become increasingly important following fluctuations in petrol prices across Nigeria.

Rising fuel expenditure has affected commercial transportation, logistics operations and household budgets, increasing interest in alternative energy sources.

CNG has emerged as one of the alternatives capable of reducing dependence on petrol and potentially lowering transportation costs.

However, its economic appeal depends largely on fuel consumption patterns, conversion expenses, maintenance requirements and the availability of refuelling stations.

Motorists who cover considerable distances daily could recover their conversion expenses faster than those who use their vehicles occasionally.

Limited infrastructure remains a concern

Beyond conversion expenses, access to CNG refuelling infrastructure remains another important consideration for motorists.

The availability of refuelling stations could influence the willingness of vehicle owners to embrace gas-powered transportation, particularly outside major urban centres.

Expanding the network of refuelling facilities and accredited conversion centres could help address accessibility concerns while strengthening consumer confidence.

Safety standards, professional oversight and the quality of conversion equipment will also remain critical to the sustainability of Nigeria's transition towards alternative transportation fuels.

Affordable conversion could accelerate CNG adoption

The rising cost of vehicle conversion highlights the importance of affordable financing arrangements, subsidies and other incentives that could make CNG more accessible.

Flexible payment arrangements could reduce the immediate financial burden on motorists, particularly commercial transport operators who stand to benefit from lower operating expenses.

Nigerians face higher CNG conversion costs as petrol prices rise. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Greater competition among conversion service providers could also help improve affordability as demand increases.

Ultimately, the success of Nigeria's CNG adoption drive will depend not only on the price advantage of gas over petrol but also on how affordable, accessible and reliable the alternative fuel becomes.

For millions of Nigerian motorists seeking relief from rising transportation expenses, the cost of switching could determine whether CNG becomes a practical alternative or remains beyond their financial reach

FG announces plans for 167 CNG filling stations

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government has unveiled plans to establish 167 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations across Nigeria as part of efforts to expand access to cheaper transportation fuel and reduce dependence on petrol.

The initiative is expected to improve the availability of CNG for motorists, particularly commercial transport operators seeking alternatives to rising petrol costs.

Source: Legit.ng