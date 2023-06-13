Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday, June 13, was declared the new speaker of the House of Representatives

Abbas polled a total of 353 votes and defeated Idris Wase who scored 3 votes and Sani Jaji who scored 3 votes to win the election on Tuesday, June 13

Prior to his declaration, Alhassan Doguwa nominated Abbas for the speakership of the lower legislative chamber

After a tight contest, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen has finally emerged as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The Kaduna lawmaker secured a total of 353 votes to emerge as the winner of the Speaker of the 10th legislative House.

Tajudeen Abbas has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Benjamin Kalu as his deputy.

Hon Abas is the new speaker of the House of Reps

Abbas, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred choice, clinched the speakership seat of the lower legislative chamber after securing the votes of a majority of the lawmakers-elect on Tuesday, June 13.

Breakdown of the votes

Abbas defeated Idris Wase and Sani Jaji by a landslide to win the election on Tuesday, The Cable reported.

Abbas polled 353 votes, Wase got 3 votes, and Jaji also scored 3 votes.

Benjamin Okezie Kalu emerges as deputy speaker of the House

In the same vein, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency, Abia state emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene) defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari securing 63 votes, while the latter secured 46 votes.

In the build-up to the election, Senator Akpabio was declared the anointed aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national working committee.

Senator Akpabio was further endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, who openly declared that the Presidency is solidly behind the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

