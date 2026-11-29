A Nigerian Democratic Congress leader in Ikpoba-Okha was fatally struck by a truck early on a Friday morning

Ovie had reportedly left home after receiving a phone call from a client about a contract he was about to execute

His ward chairman described his death as a devastating loss that left a vacuum no one could fill

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Edo State - John Ovie, a chieftain of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and a prominent figure in Ward 8, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, died on Friday, 27 November 2026, after a truck knocked him down at the Idogbo Bypass in Ikpoba-Okha LGA.

An NDC member in Ward 8 who spoke on condition of anonymity, Ovie had spent Thursday night, November 26, 2026, with friends before returning home.

NDC chieftain John Ovie dies after a truck struck him at the Idogbo Bypass in Edo State. Photo credit: NDC

Source: Facebook

A s reported by The Punch, a phone call he received early the following morning from a client regarding a contract prompted him to leave his house.

He was on his way to meet the client, who reportedly lived beyond the Idogbo Bypass, when the truck struck him.

"I was surprised to hear what happened on Friday to Ovie. I was informed that he spent time with some of his friends on Thursday night before going home. It was the person who called him that made him leave the house that early, before the truck crushed him at Idogbo," the source said.

A video that circulated on social media showed Ovie's body covered with plantain leaves at the scene, with bystanders visibly distressed by what had happened.

Ovie's political journey in Ikpoba-Okha

The anonymous source noted that Ovie had originally served as the Labour Party chairman for Ward 8 before following Peter Obi first to the African Democratic Congress and later to the NDC.

"He was one of the organisers of the NDC in Ikpoba-Okha. He is dead now. I don't think anybody can fill the vacuum his death has created," she said.

NDC Ward 8 Chairman Presley Abifade confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday and paid tribute to Ovie's character and contributions to the party.

"The news of the sudden death of our dear brother, friend and political associate, Mr John Ovie, popularly known as JB, in a fatal road accident while attempting to cross the Benin Bypass on Friday, November 27, 2026, has come as a devastating shock to us all," Abifade said.

He described Ovie as someone whose appeal cut across party lines.

"He was loved and respected by members of different political parties, including those who stood on the opposite side of the political divide. That was the beauty of JB: he understood that friendship, humanity and brotherhood should always be bigger than politics," Abifade added.

The ward chairman said Ovie's death had robbed the community of a dependable mobiliser, noting that his absence would "undoubtedly be felt in our meetings, gatherings, political engagements and everyday interactions."

NDC members call John Ovie death a major loss ahead of the 2027 election

Source: Original

Hoodlums kill NDC chairman in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected hoodlums attacked and tied up Fiidi Council Ward NDC chairman, Igbu Terhemen, in Makurdi, Benue state, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Terhemen was found unconscious in a bush near his home around 2 am on Wednesday, with a needle-like mark on his body Benue state.

NDC condemned the killing and called on security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible.

Source: Legit.ng