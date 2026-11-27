Opposition presidential candidates from multiple parties were scheduled to gather at a conference centre in Abuja on Monday, November 30, in their bid to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Reports emerged that Atiku and Makinde had held talks on a possible power-sharing deal ahead of the meeting

The APC dismissed the opposition's moves, while both the APM and PDP denied that their candidates planned to withdraw

Several opposition leaders are expected to meet in Abuja on Monday, November 31, to discuss building a united political front against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

The gathering, scheduled to hold at the NAF Conference Centre, is expected to bring together presidential candidates and other prominent political figures from several opposition parties. Expected attendees include Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others to form an alliance against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Atiku and Makinde's reported power-sharing talks

The Punch reported that before the meeting, sources said Atiku and Makinde had held extensive discussions about a possible power-sharing arrangement. According to a source close to Atiku, the talks reportedly included the prospect of Makinde being offered the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation if the opposition alliance succeeds in removing the ruling All Progressives Congress from power.

However, sources within the APM in Ibadan pushed back against those claims, insisting Makinde would not step aside for Atiku. "Makinde believes the South must complete their term," a party leader said.

PDP faction and Wike's political alignment

In a separate but related development, party sources said a factional PDP presidential candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, may withdraw from the race to back Tinubu, reportedly as part of an understanding among politicians aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike under the Rainbow Coalition arrangement.

The situation points to political negotiations playing out on two fronts: opposition figures working to consolidate behind a smaller number of candidates, while politicians within the Wike-aligned PDP faction reportedly move towards supporting Tinubu's re-election bid.

Both the APM and PDP rejected the reports, maintaining that Makinde and Onor remain committed to their presidential ambitions. The APC also said the opposition's efforts posed no real threat to Tinubu, adding that politicians loyal to Wike were already canvassing support for the president across the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has set 16 January 2027 as the date for the presidential election.

Seyi Makinde in discussion with Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @seyimakinde, @officialABAT, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng