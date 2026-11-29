A political strategist has outlined what he believes is the only realistic path for the opposition to defeat Tinubu in 2027

The plan centres on a unified ticket involving Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and multiple opposition parties

The strategist argued that a split opposition vote, as seen in 2023, would hand Tinubu another term in office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A political and social communication strategist has argued that the Nigerian opposition's best chance of defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 lies in forming a single, united ticket rather than fielding separate candidates.

The spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said that unseating an incumbent president in Nigeria demands more than one candidate or one party.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi says a single opposition ticket is the most realistic path to defeating Tinubu in 2027/ Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He made the case in a strategy note during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

Atiku as the opposition's anchor

Akinniyi named former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the most viable candidate to lead such a coalition, describing him as the only politician with the national spread, experience, and connections needed to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), New Democratic Coalition (NDC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and others to agree on a single presidential candidate, a single vice-presidential running mate, and a shared manifesto before the election.

The strategist pointed to the 2023 election as a cautionary example, noting that the combined votes of the main opposition candidates exceeded those of the eventual winner.

He said the mathematics of a united ticket makes it the most direct route to power for the opposition.

Akinniyi added that individual ambitions among Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso must be set aside, with power-sharing, zoning, and ticket arrangements settled early and announced publicly so that supporters can rally around one banner.

Youth mobilisation and polling unit coverage

Beyond the coalition structure, the strategist stressed the need for a coordinated ground campaign. He said opposition parties must deploy agents across all 176,000-plus polling units nationwide and operate a shared situation room for real-time results collation.

Reaching younger voters was also central to his argument. He said coordinated messaging on jobs, the cost of living, insecurity, and education would be essential to mobilising first-time and urban voters, groups that turned out in large numbers during the 2023 election.

Akinniyi summed up his position plainly: the strategy is not simply Atiku working alongside other parties, but all opposition leaders agreeing to subordinate personal ambition to a single ticket, reinforced by a joint ground operation and a common message to voters.

Akinnoyi explains how Atiku and opposition parties can unseat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: ADC/NDC/PDP

Source: Twitter

Nigeria opposition parties set to adopt three key documents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Coalition for Democracy confirmed that the Second Summit of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties will hold on Monday, November 30, 2026, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Three foundational documents developed by working groups from member parties will be presented at the Summit for consideration and adoption.

Three eminent statesmen will address the Summit on the theme 'The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition'

Source: Legit.ng