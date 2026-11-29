Billah Muayyat celebrated his birthday by committing to channel resources toward startups and individual technology builders

The entrepreneur built Insolify without external funding, growing it into a company spanning fintech, AI, and cloud infrastructure

His birthday initiative targets a persistent challenge for early-stage African founders: the high cost of servers, computing equipment, and capital

Technology entrepreneur Billah Muayyat marked his birthday by committing resources to early-stage startups and individual builders, redirecting attention from personal celebration toward the wider challenge of building a stronger African technology ecosystem.

According to a statement by Paul Adeluyi, Billah is the founder of Insolify, a technology company he built from the ground up without external funding or institutional investment. He said the company grew entirely through internally generated revenue, engineering efforts, and business execution, a path that has made Billah a recognisable figure among young founders in Nigeria's technology space.

Nigerian technology entrepreneur Billah Muayyat marks his birthday by supporting early-stage startups and African tech builders. Photo: Billah Muayyat

Source: UGC

The statement notes that Insolify's portfolio includes FinCore, a financial technology platform serving financial institutions, and Safi, an artificial intelligence tool focused on financial intelligence and fraud prevention. The company is also reportedly expanding into cloud infrastructure, reflecting Billah's broader interest in strengthening Africa's capacity to build and operate critical technology systems.

His entrepreneurial journey started at a teenage age, placing him among a generation of African founders who entered the technology sector early and built their companies without the backing that more established markets often provide.

Why Billah is directing resources to other builders

For many founders at the early stage of building a business, the cost of reliable servers, computing equipment, internet connectivity, and basic operational funding can become a significant obstacle before a product ever reaches a customer. Billah's birthday initiative aims to reduce some of those barriers by putting practical resources directly into the hands of people working to turn ideas into products.

Adeluyi said the move reflects a philosophy he has applied throughout his career: that building a competitive technology ecosystem across Africa requires more than individual success stories. It also requires creating conditions in which other builders can grow.

"His underlying goal centres on enabling more African founders to convert ideas into working products, sustainable businesses, and technology that can compete on a global scale," the statement read.

FG Opens Applications for N4bn 3MTT Funding

In another report, the federal government has opened applications for organisations and individual experts seeking to participate in its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, unveiling approximately N4 billion in funding to support skills development and employment outcomes.

The funding, covering Cohorts 5 and 6, is part of a new initiative designed to equip Nigerians with in-demand digital skills while creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng