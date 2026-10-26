The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security expanded eligibility for its entry visa for nationals of certain countries

Kenya and South Africa are among the African nations whose citizens now qualify for either a 14-day or 60-day UAE entry visa

Applicants must hold a valid residence permit from an approved country such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, or select Asian nations

The United Arab Emirates has expanded access to its entry visa programme, naming Kenya and South Africa among newly eligible nationalities that can now apply for 14-day or 60-day UAE entry visas.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the update, saying it reflects the UAE's drive to make its entry and residence system more flexible while improving the travel experience for visitors.

The UAE mentions the countries whose citizens can enter and stay in the nation for 60 days. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for UAE entry visa

Previously, India was the sole eligible nationality under this visa category. The expansion now includes nationals of:

1. Indonesia

2. Vietnam

3. Thailand

4. The Philippines

5. Kenya

6. South Africa.

However, holding a passport from one of these countries is not enough on its own. Applicants and their accompanying family members must also hold a valid residence permit issued by one of the following countries:

1. The United States of America

2. A European Union member state

3. The United Kingdom

4. Singapore

5. Japan

6. South Korea

7. Australia

8. New Zealand

9. Canada.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move aims to strengthen bilateral ties with friendly nations and open the door to greater humanitarian, economic, and cultural exchange. The ministry added that the initiative gives more travellers the opportunity to experience the UAE's tourism offerings, business environment, and infrastructure firsthand.

UAE: Visa fees, duration, and conditions

The two visa categories come with different conditions. The 14-day visa costs AED 100 (N36,857) and can be extended once during the holder's stay. The 60-day visa costs AED 250 (N92,143), is issued as a single-entry visa, and cannot be extended.

In both cases, visa holders must depart the UAE before their authorised stay expires. Those who overstay will be fined AED 50 for each day beyond the permitted period.

The ICP said the amendments align with global travel and tourism trends and are designed to serve a broader range of travellers while reinforcing the UAE's standing as a top destination for tourists, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced four eligibility criteria for foreigners to get an Abu Dhabi Green Visa.

UAE visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival: Countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE announced its 2026 visa-free and visa-on-arrival rules, including which countries’ citizens can visit and how long they can stay.

With at least 70 nationalities eligible for easier entry, the rules offer travellers several options — but some visitors must meet extra residency conditions before they can board.

Source: Legit.ng