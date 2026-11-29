The APC Presidential Campaign Council rejected figures published by NEIS claiming Peter Obi led a mock poll with over five million votes

The council raised several questions about how NEIS produced party-specific results when no party names appeared on the ballot papers

Spokesperson Dele Alake warned Nigerians that opposition elements were using fake data to manipulate public opinion ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has described figures released by the Nigeria Election Intelligence System (NEIS) as fraudulent, calling on Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

APC spokesperson Dele Alake stated this days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a mock election across the country as part of its preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Dele Alake questions how NEIS calculated party tallies and warned Nigerians about alleged efforts to manipulate public opinion. Photo credit: APC/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 2026.

What INEC's mock election actually covered

INEC held the exercise in two polling units per ward across the country's 8,809 wards, covering 17,618 polling units in total — roughly 10 per cent of Nigeria's 176,846 polling units.

The exercise was designed to test INEC's Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Ballot papers used during the exercise did not carry the names or logos of any political party; instead, they listed colour-coded options such as "AQUA", "BLUE", "COAL", "CYAN" and "GOLD". INEC declared no winner and announced no official results.

APC questions NEIS figures

Despite this, NEIS published figures it said were drawn from the exercise, claiming that Labour Party's Peter Obi led the mock poll with more than five million votes. Alake challenged the basis of those figures on multiple grounds.

He noted that INEC has never announced election results through a third party, and questioned on whose authority NEIS presented its data as official results.

He also asked how NEIS produced vote tallies for the APC, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the ADC and other parties when none of them appeared on the ballot papers.

Alake further pointed out that INEC did not collate results at any level — whether at the polling unit, ward, local government, state, or national level — after the exercise concluded.

He questioned how NEIS arrived at more than 17 million votes from an exercise that covered only about 10 per cent of the country's polling units.

The APC spokesperson also noted that NEIS itself describes the process on its website as a "simulation", arguing that figures generated from such an exercise cannot be treated as a reflection of genuine voter preferences.

Alake described NEIS as "a pro-National Democratic Congress and pro-Peter Obi organisation" and said its publication appeared to be "an online political game designed to attract attention, engagement and traffic" rather than a credible attempt to measure the country's political mood.

He warned Nigerians to remain alert to what he called "devious plots of opposition elements to manipulate public opinion through fake news, AI-generated images, discredit the electoral process, and delegitimise INEC in order to force a predetermined electoral outcome."

ADC raises alarm over INEC mock IReV uploads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the ADC's Digital Situation Room examined over 37,000 mock result sheets on INEC's IReV portal and found no camera, timestamp or GPS metadata.

The opposition council warned that if both accreditation figures and result sheets can be replaced, arithmetic checks alone cannot detect vote manipulation.

The ADC demanded an independent technical audit and secure verification access for parties before the general election.

Source: Legit.ng