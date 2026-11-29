INEC flagged a website publishing purported results from its mock accreditation and election exercise held on Saturday

The commission said the mock exercise used pseudo names on dummy ballot papers and was not designed to produce results for any candidate

INEC warned Nigerians, political parties and the media not to share content from neisng and similar platforms

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has publicly disowned a website operating under the name "neisng," which published what it described as results from INEC's mock accreditation and election exercise conducted on Saturday, 29 November 2026.

INEC's Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, declared that neisng has no affiliation with, authorisation from, or connection to the commission whatsoever, and that the figures displayed on the site are false and misleading.

INEC urges Nigerians and the media not to share the figures as it reviews the matter. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Oketola disclosed this in a statement issued via its X handle @inenigeria on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

What the mock exercise was actually for

According to the commission, the mock exercise was designed strictly to test INEC's technology, processes, and logistics. It did not feature real political parties or candidates.

Instead, the exercise made use of pseudo names generated solely for the purpose of producing dummy ballot papers, which members of the public observed during the exercise.

INEC said any claim that a candidate or party won, led, or trailed in the mock exercise is completely without basis. The commission described any website or platform presenting such figures as mock election results as actively deceiving the public.

INEC's warning to Nigerians and the media

The commission urged Nigerians, political parties, candidates, and the media to disregard all content published by neisng and similar platforms, and to refrain from sharing such material.

INEC said it would continue to publish only verified information through its official channels and verified social media handles.

INEC also said it is reviewing the matter and reserves the right to take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading false election information.

APC rejects NEIS mock poll figures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council rejected figures published by NEIS claiming Peter Obi led a mock poll with over five million votes.

The council raised several questions about how NEIS produced party-specific results when no party names appeared on the ballot papers.

Spokesperson Dele Alake warned Nigerians that opposition elements were using fake data to manipulate public opinion ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng