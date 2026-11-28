Malaysia opened a long-term residency programme that allows foreigners to live in the country without a job requirement

The programme comes with several categories, each carrying different financial and residency conditions

Approved participants are permitted to bring dependants, pursue business activities, and access long-term medical care in Malaysia

Malaysia is offering foreigners from countries with diplomatic ties to Kuala Lumpur the chance to live in the country for up to 20 years without needing to hold a job, under a residency scheme that has drawn renewed attention.

The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, administered by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), sets a minimum age requirement as one of its entry conditions.

Malaysia sets age requirement for 20-year stay. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Applicants for the Silver, Gold, and Platinum categories must be at least 25 years old, while those applying under the Special Economic Zone or Special Financial Zone (SEZ/SFZ) category must be at least 21 years old.

Details About Platinum category

Under the Platinum tier, the most demanding of the categories, applicants are required to place a specified fixed deposit in a Malaysian financial institution licensed under the Financial Services Act 2013 or the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013.

After approval, participants may withdraw up to 50% of that deposit for specific purposes, including purchasing a residence, education, medical care, or tourism activities within Malaysia.

The property cannot be sold within the first 10 years, though it may be upgraded to a higher-value property. Failure to comply with this condition leads to the revocation of the MM2H pass.

Participants must spend at least 90 cumulative days in Malaysia per year.

For those aged between 25 and 49, this stay requirement can be met jointly by the principal and their dependants.

What the MM2H pass covers

Approved participants receive a 20-year MM2H pass with Multiple Entry Visa privileges, covering both the principal and their dependants.

The Platinum category also allows participants to work and conduct business or investment activities in Malaysia.

Both the principal and dependants are required to undergo a medical check-up at a panel clinic or hospital designated by MOTAC after receiving programme approval.

All immigration matters, including final approval and any appeals, fall under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Malaysia lists conditions for residence pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, including those with family ties to citizens.

Applicants were required to meet residency requirements of between three and five years on a valid long-term pass, depending on their category.

Source: Legit.ng