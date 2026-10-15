Japan officially confirmed the list of countries and regions whose nationals are exempt from paying any visa fee when applying to visit the country

The full list covers 63 countries and regions across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa, with two African nations making the cut

Specific conditions apply to a handful of countries on the list, with stay durations capped depending on the traveller's nationality

Japan has officially published the names of countries and regions whose nationals are not required to pay a visa application fee, and the list spans six continents, though African representation remains slim.

According to Japan's official government website, nationals from the listed countries and regions are exempt from visa fees, with the statement reading: "Nationals of the countries/regions below are exempt from visa fees (no charge)."

Japan names countries whose nationals are exempt from visa charges. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kyodo News/ Karen Vardanian

Source: Getty Images

Countries exempt from Japan visa fees

A total of 63 countries and regions appear on the exemption list.

The breakdown by region is as follows.

1. Armenia

2. Austria

3. Azerbaijan

4. Belarus

5. Belgium

6. Bulgaria

7. Croatia

8. Cyprus

9. Czech Republic

10. Denmark

11. Estonia

12. Georgia

13. Germany

14. Hungary

15. Iceland

16. Ireland

17. Italy

18. Kazakhstan

19. Kyrgyzstan

20. Luxembourg

21. Latvia

22. Lithuania

23. North Macedonia

24. Malta

25. Moldova

26. Monaco

27. Netherlands

28. Poland

29. Portugal

30. Romania (only for temporary visitors staying in Japan for up to 60 days)

31. Russia

32. San Marino

33. Slovakia

34. Slovenia

35. Spain

36. Sweden

37. Tajikistan

38. Turkmenistan

39. Ukraine

40. Uzbekistan

41. Bangladesh

42. South Korea

43. Malaysia

44. Pakistan

45. Philippines (only for temporary visitors staying in Japan for up to 90 days)

46. British Nationals Overseas (Hong Kong)

47. Hong Kong SAR

48. Macao SAR

49. Bahamas

50. Barbados

51. Colombia

52. Costa Rica

53. El Salvador

54. Honduras

55. Mexico

56. Suriname

57. Lesotho

58. Mauritius

59. United States of America

60. Canada

61. Australia

62. New Zealand

63. Jordan

What the visa fee exemption means for travellers

It is important to note that this exemption covers only the visa application fee itself. Travellers from these countries are not automatically granted visa-free entry to Japan; they may still be required to obtain a visa through the standard application process, but will not be charged a fee when doing so.

Two African nations appear on the list: Lesotho and Mauritius. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are not included, meaning their nationals are subject to the standard visa fee when applying to visit Japan.

Certain countries carry specific conditions. Romanian nationals qualify only for temporary visits of up to 60 days, while Filipino nationals are covered for temporary stays of up to 90 days.

Japan names countries eligible for ePassport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan has listed eight countries whose citizens can enter the country using qualifying ePassports instead of obtaining a visa in advance.

The list includes Montenegro, Peru, Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Serbia.

Source: Legit.ng